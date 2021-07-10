Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Nora Fatehi in beige bodycon dress looks jaw-dropping for an outing in Mumbai
fashion

Nora Fatehi in beige bodycon dress looks jaw-dropping for an outing in Mumbai

For an outing in Mumbai, Nora Fatehi slipped into a jaw-dropping beige bodycon dress that had ribbed details and a plunging neckline. Check it out here.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Nora Fatehi in beige bodycon dress looks jaw-dropping for an outing in Mumbai(Varinder Chawla)

Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi was snapped outside the T-Series office in Mumbai wearing a beige sleeveless, bodycon midi dress. She once again fascinated her fans with her street style look in the ensemble. The actor can switch from glamorous red carpet looks to chic off-duty dresses with much ease, and this look proves the same.

Nora arrived at the location dressed in a jaw-dropping beige bodycon dress, making us want to steal the look from her wardrobe.

Nora’s midi ensemble featured a plunging U neckline, broad straps, a back thigh-high slit and ribbed details all over. The body-hugging silhouette of the attire accentuated the star’s enviable figure.

Nora Fatehi in beige bodycon dress. (Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi flaunts Moroccan streetwear, mix of pop culture in bomb photoshoot

Nora paired the dress with peep-toe clear stilettos from the luxury label Christian Louboutin. She also carried a white Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini top handle bag. For accessories, the Dilbar Girl chose just a pair of large gold hoop earrings. The minimal styling took this street style look up a notch.

Nora left her luscious locks open in a side parting and styled them in soft waves. She glammed things up with nude pink lip shade, dewy make-up, well-defined eyebrows, lots of mascara on the lashes, blush on the cheeks and highlighter on the face.

Nora Fatehi (Varinder Chawla)

This is not the first time that Nora Fatehi has stunned the internet with her bodycon attires. From pastel to printed ensembles, the actor has an enormous collection in this particular style, and each holds its own charm. And this latest look falls in the same category.

On the professional front, Nora will be next seen in the war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India, which also stars actors Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. The film will have a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nora fatehi fashion and trends ajay devgn ajay devgn top films husband ajay devgn
TRENDING NEWS

Two-year-old’s reaction on seeing the ocean for the first time is priceless

College student in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai designs solar-powered electric cycle

Twitter user asks Elon Musk if he has seen Loki, he says this in reply

UP Police’s post on wearing mask while travelling has a punny twist
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP