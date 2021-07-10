Nora Fatehi in beige bodycon dress looks jaw-dropping for an outing in Mumbai

Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi was snapped outside the T-Series office in Mumbai wearing a beige sleeveless, bodycon midi dress. She once again fascinated her fans with her street style look in the ensemble. The actor can switch from glamorous red carpet looks to chic off-duty dresses with much ease, and this look proves the same.

Nora arrived at the location dressed in a jaw-dropping beige bodycon dress, making us want to steal the look from her wardrobe.

Nora’s midi ensemble featured a plunging U neckline, broad straps, a back thigh-high slit and ribbed details all over. The body-hugging silhouette of the attire accentuated the star’s enviable figure.

Nora Fatehi in beige bodycon dress. (Varinder Chawla)

Nora paired the dress with peep-toe clear stilettos from the luxury label Christian Louboutin. She also carried a white Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini top handle bag. For accessories, the Dilbar Girl chose just a pair of large gold hoop earrings. The minimal styling took this street style look up a notch.

Nora left her luscious locks open in a side parting and styled them in soft waves. She glammed things up with nude pink lip shade, dewy make-up, well-defined eyebrows, lots of mascara on the lashes, blush on the cheeks and highlighter on the face.

Nora Fatehi (Varinder Chawla)

This is not the first time that Nora Fatehi has stunned the internet with her bodycon attires. From pastel to printed ensembles, the actor has an enormous collection in this particular style, and each holds its own charm. And this latest look falls in the same category.

On the professional front, Nora will be next seen in the war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India, which also stars actors Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. The film will have a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

