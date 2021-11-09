Nora Fatehi in crop top and bodycon skirt with 4 lakh bag looks super hot

Actor Nora Fatehi is back again in Mumbai after enjoying a short holiday in Dubai. The actor arrived in the bay today, right before the release of her upcoming song Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2. She was snapped outside the Mumbai airport arrival today and looked nothing short of glamorous in an all-white ensemble.

The paparazzi clicked Nora leaving the Mumbai airport on November 9. She wore an all-white cropped top and bodycon skirt set and teamed it with a luxurious Christian Dior top handle bag and minimal accessories. Read on to find out all about her ensemble and the price of her accessories.

Nora has always been one of those celebrities who mix chic elements to their airport looks, turning the airport terminal into their own personal runways. Her smoking hot all-white look also falls in the same category, and we have all the details if you wish to take styling tips from her.

Nora Fatehi at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Nora wore a sleeveless patterned cropped top featuring a midriff-revealing length, low neckline, and ribbed hem to the airport. She teamed the top with a matching patterned bodycon skirt that accentuated her hourglass frame. The top and skirt set are both from Fendi.

Nora Fatehi at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Nora wore the all-white set with pointed high heels and tinted hexagon-shaped sunglasses. She wore just a pair of embellished hoop earrings to accessorise her airport look. Side-parted tresses, nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and a Lady Dior patterned bag rounded it all off.

Nora Fatehi at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

If you wish to include the Lady Dior bag in your collection, we have found the price details for you. The bag is worth ₹3,85,131 (USD 5,200), and it will burn a huge hole in your pocket.

The Lady Dior Bag. (dior.com)

Meanwhile, Kusu Kusu will be released online on November 10. The music video is from John Abraham's upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2 and will be Nora's second collaboration after Dilbar. Nora announced the song on her Instagram page with the caption, "After #DILBAR, back again but this time as DILRUBA. Get ready for a jaw-dropping song, #KusuKusu, coming out on November 10."

Satyameva Jayate 2 also stars Divya Khosla Kumar and will release on November 25.

