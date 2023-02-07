Nora Fatehi in floral crop top and skirt does belly dancing on yacht, walks red carpet at birthday celebrations. Watch

Dancer and actor Nora Fatehi's Dubai birthday celebrations continued in full fervour till last night as the star hit the city with her gang. Nora gave a glimpse of all the fun she had while ringing in her special day. The actor went on a dinner date with her friends, enjoyed a party with them on the yacht, belly danced on the boat, walked the red carpet, and more. She posted the pictures and videos on Instagram. Keep scrolling to check out all the snippets from the bash and our download on her birthday outfit. (Also Read | Inside Nora Fatehi's birthday celebration in Dubai featuring two sizzling looks and parties. All pics, videos inside)

Nora Fatehi's birthday celebrations

On Monday, Nora Fatehi shared a video of herself celebrating her birthday on a yacht with her friends and captioned the post, "I tried to pay attention but attention paid me #birthdaybehavior." The clip shows the star enjoying with her friends and breaking into belly dance as they cheer her on, followed by a goofy dance with her girl gang. On her Instagram stories, Nora shared a few more snippets from her time on the yacht. They showed the star walking the red carpet, showing off her birthday outfit, and more. Check out the videos below.

Coming to Nora's outfit, it features a coordinated bralette and a flowy skirt. While the cropped blouse features a plunging sweetheart neckline, strappy sleeves, a midriff-baring hem and a fitted bust, the skirt comes with pleats, a high-rise waistline, a flowy silhouette, and a knee-length hem. The floral pattern in yellow, white, pink, black, red and blue hues added a spring touch to the ensemble.

Nora styled the co-ord skirt and blouse set with minimal accessories, including strappy yellow high heels, sleek statement rings, dainty ear studs, a chainlink choker necklace from Dolce and Gabbana, broad tinted sunglasses, and a pink mini shoulder bag.

In the end, Nora chose side-parted open silky tresses, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, on-fleek eyebrows, mascara on the lashes, nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, a hint of highlighter, and a dewy base for the birthday glam picks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora Fatehi will be seen next in 100 Percent, with Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill and John Abraham.