Nora Fatehi sets the internet on fire in a pearl deep-neck bralette and thigh-slit skirt for latest photos. See here

When it comes to the best-dressed fashionistas in Bollywood, actor-singer-dancer Nora Fatehi always makes it on the list. The star has garnered a large fan following with her impeccable sartorial choices and the confidence to pull off experimental looks. Case in point: Nora Fatehi's latest look for a photoshoot. The star served her fans with a bombshell style moment before New Year's Day by dropping sizzling pictures in a deep-neck pearl bralette and a thigh-high slit skirt. The voguish look set the internet on fire and garnered much praise from her fans. Keep scrolling to check it out. (Also Read | Nora Fatehi is Belle Of The Ball on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 in a dreamy strapless gown: See all pics, videos)

Nora Fatehi sets the internet on fire in an ivory ensemble

On Saturday, Nora Fatehi shared several gorgeous pictures of herself on Instagram with heart, fire and swan emojis. After she dropped the clicks, her followers filled the comments section with compliments. One user wrote, "Damnnn gurl [fire emoticon]." Another commented, "You are looking gorgeous." A fan remarked, "Goddess." Many others posted fire and heart emoticons to praise the sartorial moment. Meanwhile, the ensemble she chose for the click is from the shelves of ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's couture label. See the post below.

Regarding the design elements, Nora's couture ensemble features a bralette and a skirt set styled with striking accessories. The strapless bralette comes with a plunging sweetheart neckline accentuating her décolletage, ivory and pink gold pearl embellishments, pearl tassel adorned on the front, and a cropped midriff-baring hem.

Nora wore the blouse with an ivory silk satin skirt featuring dhoti-like pleated drapings, an asymmetrical hem, a long train on the back, a thigh-high slit on the front, and a figure-skimming silhouette.

Nora Fatehi stuns in a pearl-white bralette and skirt set. (Instagram)

Nora completed the goddess-like avatar with a pearl-adorned waist belt, a matching necklace with attached shoulder pads, dainty earrings, matching rings, and embellished pointed high heels.

In the end, Nora chose side-parted open wavy tresses, nude coral pink lip shade, shimmering pink eyeliner, a generous amount of mascara on the lashes, on-fleek eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, rouged cheekbones, contoured face, dewy base, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.