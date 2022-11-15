Nora Fatehi makes heads turn in crop top and biker shorts with beautiful makeup for outing in Mumbai: All pics, video

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi stepped out in Mumbai last night, dressed in an athleisure look. While Nora is known for experimenting with bold and sultry style statements, the star toned her look down for the outing last night and, even then, served an equally glamorous moment for fans. Nora chose an all-black crop top and biker shorts combination teamed with a jacket and minimal accessories. This fit could be a great pick if you need the inspiration to upgrade your daily-wear wardrobe. Keep scrolling to see Nora's pictures from the outing.

Nora Fatehi in a crop top and biker shorts

On Monday night, Nora Fatehi stepped out in Mumbai for an outing. The paparazzi clicked Nora during a night out and shared the snippets on their social media pages. The photos and videos show Nora in an all-black ensemble - featuring a crop top and biker shorts. For the uninitiated, American reality TV personality and entrepreneur - Kim Kardashian - made the athleisure combination famous. You can either wear it for casual outings like Nora or airport diaries and dates with your friends. Check out Nora's pictures for taking styling tips from the star. (Also Read | Nora Fatehi flaunts her curvy frame and steals the show in deep-neck gown for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: All pics, videos)

Nora Fatehi steps out in Mumbai in an all-black crop top and biker shorts. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Nora's sleeveless crop top features a round neckline, midriff-baring hem and fitted silhouette. Flaunting her toned abs, Nora teamed the blouse with matching biker shorts featuring a high-rise waistline, mini-length hem and a bodycon fitting highlighting her curves. Lastly, a baby pink-coloured hoodie jacket with pulled-back full sleeves, an open front and a baggy silhouette rounded it off.

Nora accessorised the ensemble with embellished peep-toe sandals, statement rings, silver hoop earrings, and a luxurious black Hermes Birkin bag. In the end, Nora chose open wavy tresses, black on-fleek winged eyeliner, pink eye shadow, blushed cheeks, mauve lip shade, glowing skin, darkened brows and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks.

Nora Fatehi styles the all-black ensemble with minimal accessories. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the song Manike, from Sidharth Malhotra's film Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. She also has a new movie, 100 Percent, with Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill and John Abraham in the pipeline.