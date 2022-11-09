Nora Fatehi flaunts her curvy frame and steals the show in deep-neck gown for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: All pics, videos

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi's love for deep-neck and figure-hugging silhouettes has resulted in some incredible sartorial moments. Nora's closet is full of these style statements, which her fans witness during red-carpet events, glamorous photoshoots or casual outings in the bay. Recently, the star made a case for the voguish sartorial pick while shooting for the dance reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 with her co-judges Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar, host Maniesh Paul, and the contestants of the show, including Rubina Dilaik. She slipped into a heavily-embellished yellow figure-hugging gown with a deep neckline, styling it with stylish accessories and glam makeup picks. Keep scrolling to find more details.

Nora Fatehi displays her curvy frame in a stylish gown

On Tuesday evening, Nora Fatehi with Madhuri Dixit stepped out in Mumbai to shoot an episode for the dance reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Nora slipped into an embellished deep-neck gown for the occasion. The paparazzi clicked Nora at the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 sets, and soon pictures and videos started circulating on social media. The Dilbar Girl's fans loved the jaw-dropping bright canary yellow ensemble she donned for the occasion. Check out the pictures and videos below. (Also Read | Nora Fatehi steals the show in a sultry cut-out gown at awards night: All pics)

Coming to the design details, Nora Fatehi's canary yellow gown is decorated heavily with pearls, beads and sequinned embellishments in abstract patterns. The ensemble also features a deep sweetheart halter neckline highlighting her décolletage, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating Nora's curvy frame, floor-grazing hem length, fitted bust, and a cinched waistline.

Nora accessorised the embellished gown with gold oval earrings, several statement rings, and peep-toe strappy high heels. She chose shimmering eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, and darkened brows for the glam picks. Lastly, side-parted open tresses with bangs and wavy ends gave the finishing touch to the look.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the song Manike, from Sidharth Malhotra's film Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.