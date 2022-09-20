Nora Fatehi is an absolute goddess in pearl white thigh-slit gown for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: All pics inside

The judges and contestants of the dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 stepped out in Mumbai today to shoot another episode. Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit are the judges of the reality TV show, and they all slipped into gorgeous fits for the schedule. Nora chose a pearl white gown for the occasion and looked like an absolute goddess. Known for her exuberant style choices and risqué tastes, Nora didn't disappoint her fans with this new look. Keep scrolling to check out the pictures and find out how Nora styled her look for the shoot.

Nora Fatehi shoots for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10

On Tuesday, the paparazzi clicked Nora Fatehi outside the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. The judges, contestants and show host, including Madhuri Dixit, Maniesh Paul, Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Faisal Shaikh, and more, were also clicked in stylish attires and costumes. However, Nora's pearl-white look won hearts online. Soon, paparazzi pages started posting pictures of Nora in the shimmering ensemble. See them below. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi in a midi dress will convince you to add floral outfits to your cart)

Nora Fatehi on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Nora's pearl-white gown has a high-rise neck attached with a see-through panel and silver embellishments, giving the illusion of a choker necklace. The ensemble also features full-length sleeves, a plunging embellished back, a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her enviable curves, floor-grazing hem length, a thigh-high slit on the side and heavy silver sequin work. The off-the-shoulder detail flaunting Nora's décolletage rounded up the design detail.

Nora Fatehi serves glamour in this jaw-dropping pearl white gown. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Nora accessorised the white gown with embellished silver high heels, bracelets, rings, and hoop earrings. A sleek black eyeliner, pink lip shade, shimmering eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, dewy base, blushed cheeks, and sharp contouring for the glam picks. In the end, Nora chose to style her tresses in an updo with messy bangs on the front.

Nora Fatehi clicked by paparazzi at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 sets. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of Nora's gown?

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi recently featured in the music video of the first song of Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film Thank God. The song Manike is a remake of the hit Sinhala song - Manike Mage Hithe - by Yohani, who has also lent her voice in the new number.