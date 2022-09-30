Nora Fatehi steals the show looking like a modern goddess in a sultry cut-out gown at awards night: All pics, videos

Many Bollywood stars attended the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2022 last night. The biggest names walked the red carpet at the fashion awards, dressed in stylish looks that made heads turn at the star-studded show. However, one actor arrived at the event looking like a modern goddess wearing a sultry yellow cut-out gown. We are talking about Nora Fatehi. The star attended the awards night wearing a jaw-dropping look capturing her bold and elegant personality mixed with a dash of her playful side. Keep scrolling to see what Nora wore to the show.

Nora Fatehii turns into a modern goddess for awards night

On Thursday night, Nora Fatehi attended GQ Best Dressed Awards 2022 in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked the Dilbar Girl walking the red carpet at the awards show dressed in a yellow cut-out gown paired with statement accessories. Her ensemble is from the shelves of the label Roberto Cavalli, and she teamed it with stilettos from Versace. The star embodied luxurious elegance and fierce goddess vibes in the stunning ensemble. Check out her pictures and videos from the night out below. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi in a midi dress will convince you to add floral outfits to your cart)

Nora Fatehi's silk-satin gown features a one-shoulder neckline enhancing her decollétage. The Roberto Cavalli gown also has a full-length sleeve, slanting cut-outs on the front revealing her midriff and toned abs, gathered details, floor-sweeping hem length, figure-hugging fitting and a risqué thigh-high slit on the side. Two golden bejewelled Tiger embellishments rounded off the look.

Nora Fatehi dons a cut-out gown from Roberto Cavalli for the awards night.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Nora accessorised the yellow gown with a mini black clutch, a statement bracelet, diamond rings, matching ear studs, and pointed black stilettos with gold chain-link adornment.

Lastly, she chose side-parted open tresses, shimmering bronze and gold eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, sharp contouring, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Nora Fatehi clicked by the paparazzi on the red carpet. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of Nora Fatehi's modern goddess avatar in the sultry yellow gown?

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi is currently a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. She also featured in the music video of Manike from Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film Thank God.