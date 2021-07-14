Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nora Fatehi in jaw-dropping tie-dye bodycon glove dress leaves fans swooning

Bhuj: The Pride of India actor Nora Fatehi left her fans swooning after she shared pictures of herself dressed in a tie-dye bodycon glove dress. She looks glamorous in it.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Nora Fatehi in jaw-dropping tie-dye bodycon glove dress leaves fans swooning(Instagram/@norafatehi)

When it comes to bodycon ensembles, no one nails the style statement quite like Nora Fatehi. The dancer-turned-actor has been making waves with her performance in the recently released trailer of Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India. However, it is Nora's latest black and white figure-hugging dress that has broken the internet.

Taking to Instagram, Nora posted pictures of herself from a photshoot. She slipped into a chic and sexy tie-dye bodycon dress in the images and left the internet swooning. Her followers filled the comments section with fire emoticons and praises.

Nora posted the pictures with the caption, "Take a ride into the danger zone..."

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi in beige bodycon dress looks jaw-dropping for an outing in Mumbai

Nora wore a turtleneck tie-dye gown for the shoot. The full-sleeved glove dress was replete with black and white colours using the resist-dyeing technique. Moreover, the body-hugging silhouette of the dress accentuated her curves perfectly.

Nora wore the ensemble with silver rings, a statement-making chunky bracelet and silver half-hoop earrings. The minimal accessories allowed the dress to be the star and elevated the Dilbar Girl's glam avatar.

Open, side-parted locks styled in voluminous curls added a glam vibe to her hairdo. Dewy make-up, sharp contour, matte brown lip shade, mascara on the lashes, well-defined eyebrows, subtle eye shadow, highlighter on the face, and a hint of blush on the cheeks rounded off her make-up.

On the professional front, Nora will soon be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, the new war film starring Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, due out on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13. Before this, she was seen as a judge on the reality TV show India's Best Dancer and had a brief stint on Dance Deewane. She was brought in as a guest judge on India's Best Dancer after Malaika Arora contracted the coronavirus.

