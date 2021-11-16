Nora Fatehi in 1 lakh lehenga and choli is definition of beauty as she dances to Kusu Kusu

Actor Nora Fatehi is busy promoting her viral music video Kusu Kusu from John Abraham's upcoming movie Satyameva Jayate 2. The hit number is already breaking records online. Recently, Nora collaborated with two choreographers for a dance cover of Kusu Kusu wearing a gorgeous embellished orange lehenga set. She looked like a million bucks in the ensemble.

Nora has been making back-to-back dance covers of Kusu Kusu after it dropped on the internet on November 10. For her collaboration with the choreographers, Nora chose a beauteous lehenga and choli embroidered with stunning diamantes. The traditional outfit is from the shelves of the designer label, Monisha Jaising.

The dancer-turned-actor posted several pictures of her look from a photoshoot on the gram. As for the dance cover featuring Nora, an Instagram page called Team Naach posted it on their profile. Read on to see all the photos, dance video and also find the attire's price.

Take a look:

This vibrant-hued elegant lehenga is a mix of traditional and contemporary styles. It was replete with hand-embroidered floral and butterfly motifs, sparkly embellishments and layers of delicate tulle and satin fabrics. The dupatta also featured similar details. However, instead of draping it, Nora used it to create an aesthetic element for the shoot.

The half sleeve choli comes highlighted heavily with intricate jewel-toned stones and beads, supported by a tassel-decorated dori in the back. It featured a sweetheart neckline and a cropped length that bared Nora's washboard abs.

Including the lehenga set in your collection will have you all set for your best friend's Mehendi affair or even wedding day. So, if you are wondering about the price of the look, we have the details. Called the Tangerine Garden Lehenga, the ensemble is worth ₹1,35,999.

The Tangerine Garden Lehenga. (monishajaising.com)

Nora glammed up the neo-ethnic attire by leaving her locks in a side parting and styling them in waves. She chose nude lip shade, glowing skin, mascara-adorned lashes, and subtle eye shadow for the make-up.

Meanwhile, Satyameva Jayate 2 will release in theatres on November 25. The John Abraham starrer film also features Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead role.

