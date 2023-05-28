Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and other divas steal the spotlight at IIFA Awards 2023: Pics, videos

IIFA 2023: Bollywood celebrities added a touch of glamour to Abu Dhabi during the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards, popularly known as the IIFA Awards. The event was a star-studded affair with famous personalities like Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Aahana Kumra, and many others gracing the occasion. The red carpet saw these stars flaunting their glamorous looks, with Nora and Nushrratt wearing exquisite gowns, while Kriti Sanon and Genelia opted for stunning sarees. The leading ladies of the film industry arrived in elegant and luxurious ensembles that left a lasting impression. Some of them even made it to the best-dressed list. Here's a roundup of the outfits these actors wore to the awards show. Let's have a closer look. (Also read: Kriti Sanon dazzles on the red carpet in an enchanting black rose-adorned gown, leaving fans spellbound. All pics inside )

Who wore what at IIFA awards 2023

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline and other divas make jaws drop at IIFA Awards 2023(Instagram )

Nora Fatehi made a breathtaking entrance at the IIFA Awards, donning a mesmerizing ombre effect gown. After flawlessly pulling off the wet look with her Nicolas Jebran gown, the actress continued to stun in a sleeveless gown featuring an abstract design in shades of blue and orange. The entire outfit was adorned with a shimmering effect, amplifying her dazzling presence. Adding to her allure, Nora carried a dramatic floor-length cape in blue, featuring ruffled details that added a touch of drama to her ensemble. With her tresses elegantly styled into a bun, Nora sported nude lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, and a dewy base, perfectly harmonizing with her overall appearance.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez made a stunning appearance on the Green Carpet of the IIFA Awards 2023, wearing a beautiful white and ivory ensemble. The actress chose an exquisite cream-colored gown embellished with golden embroidery throughout. However, it was the white hood that truly stood out, adding a captivating touch to her overall look. Jacqueline opted for a side-parted bun hairstyle, keeping it elegant and sophisticated. With minimal makeup and a pair of striking golden statement hoop earrings, she perfectly completed her ensemble, leaving a lasting impression.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy, the ultimate fashionista, never shies away from experimenting with her looks. This time, the actress turned heads by wearing a stunning white ruffled gown. Her sleeveless gown, in a pristine white shade, was adorned with exquisite embroidery and featured a bodycon fit, a ruffled neckline, and sheer detailing at the bottom. Mouni complemented her ensemble with a middle-parted bun hairstyle, with flicks framing her face, adding to her gorgeous appearance. She completed her glamorous look with dewy makeup and a nude lipstick, adding the perfect finishing touches.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha stole the show at IIFA 2023 with her jaw-dropping entrance in a mesmerising vibrant pink ensemble. Her stunning gown boasted a plunging neckline, statement-making ruffled floor-length sleeves, a daring thigh-high slit, and a body-hugging fit adorned with dazzling sequins. Adding a touch of extravagance, she accessorized with a dazzling diamond choker necklace that perfectly complemented her ensemble. With her flawless, dewy makeup and radiant smile, Nushrratt oozed undeniable glamour and effortlessly commanded attention throughout the event.

Sharvari Vagh

Sharvari Vagh made a dazzling statement on the green carpet, wearing a breathtaking black cut-out gown. Her outfit boasted a striking one-shoulder design, featuring intricate cut-out detailing on the top and midriff, accentuating her silhouette flawlessly. The gown also included a thigh-high slit, adding a touch of allure to her look. With her side-parted curly tresses cascading down, Sharvari exuded elegance and sophistication. She completed her stunning appearance with glamorous makeup, accentuating her features and enhancing her overall beauty.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta turned heads in a breathtaking black gown that showcased her impeccable style. The gown featured a one-shoulder design, a short neckline, and sheer detailing on the midriff, adding a touch of intrigue to the ensemble. The bodycon fit accentuated her curves, while the thigh-high slit added a hint of allure. The gown also boasted a dramatic floor-sweeping back, exuding elegance and sophistication. Esha's middle-parted long tresses cascading over her shoulders added a touch of glamour to her look. With minimal makeup, she let her natural beauty shine through, truly acing her appearance at the event.

Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia always manages to exude elegance and grace, regardless of the occasion. For her recent appearance, the actress opted for a minimal yet sophisticated look, wearing a black saree adorned with white lines. She paired it with a black blouse featuring full sleeves and a V-neck, adding to the overall charm of her ensemble. Genelia accessorized with oxidized jewellery, choosing a heavy maang tikka and earrings that beautifully elevated her entire outfit. Her makeup consisted of kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, and a nude shade of lipstick, completing her stunning look.

Kriti Sanon

Following her stunning appearance in a black rose-adorned gown, Kriti Sanon decided to grace the event in a glamorous and pearl-inspired saree, leaving everyone in awe of her impeccable fashion sense. She wore a white blouse adorned with pearls, perfectly complementing her overall look. Paired with a shiny white saree embellished with pearl accents, her outfit seemed reminiscent of this year's Met Gala theme. With her hair styled in an open middle-parted manner and opting for a no-makeup look, the actress effortlessly aced her appearance, radiating natural beauty and elegance.