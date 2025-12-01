Nysa Devgan stuns in black sequined saree, emerald choker. See photos

Nysa Devgan appeared in a black sequined saree for a recent wedding event, a look put together by fashion stylist and costume designer Radhika Mehra. The outfit, shared across Instagram this week, stood out for its sharp detailing and the way Mehra paired traditional elements with a more contemporary finish. Nysa Devgan wore an emerald and diamond choker.(Instagram/@radhikamehra)

The saree and blouse donned by Nysa Devgan

The saree came from ITHR, a black piece layered with sequins that caught light in a steady shimmer. The fabric remained sheer in parts, and the drape was kept simple. What added contrast was the gold mirror-work blouse. It had a heavier surface and sat in sharp contrast to the darker base of the saree. Images from the shoot show the detailing clearly, including the mirrored patches and the structured fit.

AlNysa wore jewellery from Mortantra, as noted in the credits, with a deep emerald and diamond choker forming the main piece. A set of muted turquoise bangles and a single statement ring completed the accessories. The look stayed within wedding-season styling norms but avoided excessive layering.

Who did Nysa’s hair and makeup?

The hairstyle has drawn attention separately. Kunj Sharma created a low, sleek braid set to one side, finished with white flowers placed along the length. The braid kept the overall styling rooted in wedding aesthetics, while the placement of the flowers added a softer edge.

Makeup was handled by Foram Kubadia’s team, according to the shared credits. A dewy base and a nude lip kept the face understated, partly to allow the jewellery to remain the focal point.

Photography and setting

The pictures were shot by Dinesh Ahuja, and the setting follows the usual pre-event visual format - tight frames, clear lighting, minimal background interference. While the exact venue was not confirmed publicly, references to an Udaipur wedding appeared in the accompanying tags, placing the look within peak Indian wedding-season coverage.

With wedding events across cities in full swing, Nysa Devgan’s latest look is shaping the rhythm of modern Indian occasion-wear.