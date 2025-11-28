Rama Raju Mantena dances with brother to Naatu Naatu at Netra Mantena's Udaipur wedding. Watch

An energetic dance from last week's grand Udaipur wedding of NRI businessman Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter, Netra Mantena, is taking over social media. The wedding celebrations of Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju began on November 21.(@the.secret.grapher/Instagram)

Rama Raju Mantena and his brother stole the show with a perfectly synced Naatu Naatu dance, dressed just like actors NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan in the song.

The clip, shared by @the.secret.grapher on Instagram, quickly went viral.

The lavish wedding of Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju began on November 21 with grand celebrations in Udaipur. The festivities featured a star-studded sangeet, hosted by Bollywood personalities Karan Johar and Sophie Choudry.

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on November 27, 2025, and since then, it has gained 2.68 lakh views and numerous comments.

Who is Rama Raju Mantena?

Netra is the daughter of Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena. She comes from a well-known Indian family living in Orlando. Her father, Rama Raju Mantena, is the Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals.

He is respected in the American healthcare industry and has started several companies, including ICORE Healthcare, International Oncology Network (ION), and OncoScripts, which were among the first pharmacies in the US to focus on cancer care. He studied clinical pharmacy at the University of Maryland and also has a degree in computer science and engineering from JNTU in India.

Guests at lavish Udaipur wedding:

Many famous people attended the wedding, including Donald Trump Jr, the son of US President Donald Trump. Other guests included real estate developer Kalpesh Mehta, film producer Viraf Sarkari, golfer Paris Hilinski, and more.

Bollywood stars also performed at the couple’s pre-wedding events over the past few days. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon all took to the stage during the celebrations.