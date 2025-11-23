Rama Raju Mantena dances with daughter Netra at Udaipur wedding reception. Watch

A heartwarming father-daughter dance from the grand Udaipur wedding of US pharma titan Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter, Netra Mantena, is taking over social media after it was captured during the couple’s reception party at City Palace in Udaipur. The grand wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju has been one of the most talked-about social events of the week. (Instagram/@wizcraft.weddings)

The clip, shared on Instagram by @wizcraft.wedings, shows the bride dancing with her father in a beautifully lit setting, adding a personal and emotional moment to a weekend otherwise packed with celebrity glamour and high-profile guests.

“Daughter & Father dance as she steps into a new chapter of her life,” the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

(Also Read: Internet asks ‘who is Rama Raju Mantena?’ NRI’s daughter’s Udaipur wedding videos spark Ambani comparison)

About Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s wedding

Notably, the lavish wedding of Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju has been one of the most talked-about social events of the week. The festivities began on November 21 and featured a star-studded sangeet hosted by Karan Johar and Sophie Choudry.

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor also delivered high-energy performances, while Ranveer Singh was seen hosting another ceremony and interacting with guests, including Donald Trump Jr.

(Also Read: Who is Vamsi Gadiraju, Silicon Valley tech founder tying the knot in lavish Udaipur wedding?)

Who is Rama Raju Mantena?

Netra, the daughter of Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, comes from a prominent Indian-origin family based in Orlando. Her father, Rama Raju Mantena, is the Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, a global pharmaceutical firm with research and development centres in the US, Switzerland and India.

A respected figure in the American healthcare industry, he previously founded multiple ventures, including ICORE Healthcare, International Oncology Network (ION) and OncoScripts, among the first oncology-focused speciality pharmacies in the US. He holds a degree in clinical pharmacy from the University of Maryland and a computer science and engineering degree from JNTU in India.

About Vamsi Gadiraju

The groom, Vamsi Gadiraju, is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Superorder, a New York-based tech platform that helps multi-location restaurants streamline delivery and takeaway operations.