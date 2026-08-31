Oily skin issues? Here are 7 primers that you can trust for your oily skin

For all those who have oily skin, we know your struggle. Your makeup looks all intact until you leave home and after the first few hours, you start seeing shiny T-zones and sweat sprinkles on your chin and forehead. Foundation may start slipping, pores can appear more prominent, and your carefully blended makeup can lose its fresh finish. And that is where you need a right primer so your makeup stays in place throughout the day.

Why should you use a primer for oily skin?

Try these primers for oily skin (magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

A primer acts as a bridge between your skincare and makeup. For oily skin, its biggest advantage is helping create a more balanced canvas without making the skin feel excessively greasy.

A good oil-control primer can help:

Reduce the appearance of excess shine

Create a smoother-looking makeup base

Blur the appearance of enlarged pores

Help foundation apply more evenly

Improve the longevity of your makeup

Prevent makeup from breaking down quickly in oily areas

That said, a primer should not be viewed as a replacement for skincare. Your skin still needs adequate hydration and sun protection before makeup.

Should you apply primer all over your face?

Not necessarily. If only your T-zone gets oily, you don't need to cover your entire face with a mattifying primer.

Try targeted priming instead. Apply a mattifying primer to your forehead, nose and chin, while using a more hydrating or lightweight base on drier areas.

This approach can be particularly useful if you have combination skin.

Common primer mistakes to avoid

Using the right primer is only half the job. Avoid these common mistakes:

Using too much: More product doesn't necessarily mean better oil control. Excess primer can cause makeup to pill or slide.

Skipping moisturiser: Oily skin still needs hydration.

Applying foundation immediately: Give your primer a little time to settle before layering makeup.

Using a mattifying primer everywhere: If you have combination skin, applying a strong oil-control primer to dry areas can make your makeup look cakey.

Mixing incompatible formulas: If your primer and foundation don't work well together, you may notice pilling or separation. Experiment with formulas that layer comfortably together.

Here are 7 primers for oily skin to try

If you want your makeup to stay put while keeping your skin looking fresh, e.l.f. Power Grip Primer is a great pick. Its gel-like formula creates a slightly tacky base that helps foundation adhere better and improves makeup longevity. The formula contains niacinamide to support an even-looking complexion, glycerin and butylene glycol for hydration, sodium hyaluronate to attract moisture, and tocopherol (Vitamin E) for antioxidant benefits. It is especially appealing if you prefer a hydrated, dewy-looking makeup base.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Primer is designed for anyone who loves a smooth, shine-free makeup base. Its lightweight formula helps control excess shine while creating a more refined-looking canvas for foundation. Silica and silica silylate help absorb excess oil and create a soft-focus effect, while kaolin provides additional oil-absorbing properties. The formula also contains glycerin to help maintain moisture and carnauba wax for texture. It also comes with SPF 20, making it a practical choice for everyday makeup.

Colorbar New Perfect Match Primer is an oil-free makeup base designed to smooth the appearance of pores, fine lines and uneven texture before foundation. Its silicone-based formula contains cyclopentasiloxane, which gives the primer a silky, lightweight feel, and dimethicone crosspolymer, which helps create a smoother-looking surface. It is enriched with tocopheryl acetate (Vitamin E), an antioxidant that also helps moisturise and condition the skin. The fragrance-free, paraben-free and non-comedogenic formula makes it an appealing option for creating a polished makeup base.

Recode Ace of Base Mattifying Primer is a lightweight silicone-based primer that helps create a smooth, velvety canvas before makeup. I like its focus on minimising the appearance of pores and fine lines while allowing foundation to glide on more evenly. Its key ingredients include cyclopentasiloxane for a silky texture, dimethicone crosspolymer to smooth and blur uneven texture, and tocopheryl acetate (Vitamin E) to condition and nourish the skin. It is also free from mineral oil and fragrance, making it a versatile choice for everyday makeup.

Makeup Revolution Pore Blur Primer is made for those days when I want my skin to look smoother and more refined before applying foundation. Its silky formula helps minimise the appearance of pores and fine lines while creating a soft-focus effect. Dimethicone and dimethicone/vinyl dimethicone crosspolymer help smooth the skin's surface, while silica contributes to the blurring and mattifying effect. The formula also contains tocopheryl acetate (Vitamin E), an antioxidant that helps condition the skin. The result is a smoother-looking base for foundation and concealer.

MARS Zero Face Primer is a pore-perfecting option that focuses on creating a smooth, even canvas for makeup. Its lightweight silicone-based texture helps refine the appearance of pores and uneven texture without leaving the skin feeling heavy. The formula combines cyclopentasiloxane and dimethicone crosspolymer to create a silky, smooth finish, while tocopheryl acetate (Vitamin E) helps condition and nourish the skin. Isododecane contributes to its lightweight feel, while polysilicone-11 helps create a soft, blurred appearance. It is a useful choice for everyday makeup.

INSIGHT 3-in-1 Long Lasting Primer is a budget-friendly multitasker designed to prime, hydrate and protect the skin before makeup. Its lightweight formula helps smooth the appearance of pores and fine lines while creating a more even canvas for foundation. The ingredient list is simple, featuring water, cyclopentasiloxane and dimethicone/vinyl dimethicone crosspolymer. Cyclopentasiloxane gives the primer its smooth, silky feel, while the silicone crosspolymer helps create a softer-looking skin texture. It is a convenient choice when you want an uncomplicated primer for everyday makeup.

Similar articles for you

I tried and tested Inaara cream and face serum on my sensitive skin, and here's my honest review

Liquid lipstick vs bullet lipstick: I tried both to see which one is actually better

I switched to these 7 body oils for soft and supple skin, and now there's no looking back

FAQ for primers for oily skin What type of primer is best for oily skin? A mattifying, silicone-based or oil-free primer is generally a good choice. Ingredients such as niacinamide, silica and clay can also help manage shine and create a more balanced-looking complexion.

Can primer stop makeup from becoming oily? A primer cannot completely stop natural oil production, but a mattifying primer can help absorb excess sebum and reduce shine, helping makeup stay fresh for longer.

Should I use primer if I have acne-prone oily skin? Yes, but choose a non-comedogenic, lightweight formula that is less likely to clog pores. Avoid very heavy or greasy primers if breakouts are a concern.

Can primer minimise the appearance of large pores? Yes. Pore-blurring primers can temporarily fill and smooth the look of pores, giving your skin a more even appearance before foundation.

Should I moisturise before applying primer on oily skin? Yes. Oily skin still needs hydration. Use a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser and allow it to absorb before applying primer.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.