Paris Fashion Week 2021: Designer Julien Fournie's showcase is a movie
The new face of Paris Fashion Week is digital. With shows taking place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, designers such as Julien Fournie are becoming versatile: getting their designs out to the public by making a film of their collection and streaming it online.
“At the start, I was asked to know how to draw. ... Now, I realize I also need to learn to become a filmmaker,” the designer said at a behind-the-scenes preview of his spring-summer 2021 couture movie filming.
Calling the move “brave,” he noted that “a great crew with you (is needed) to even imagine reinventing oneself through digital film.”
In his video entitled “First Storm,” three young women are plunged into dreamlike environments. They are, of course, dressed in the strong architectural sleeves, sharp busts and elongated silhouette of the season, contrasting with the fluidity of Fournie’s chiffon dresses.
Fournie said the impact of the virus has led him to question “whether fashion shows were really necessary” in the first place.
ALSO SEE | PHOTOS: Designer Julien Fournie's Paris Fashion Week showcase is a movie
Fournie's eponymous fashion house is just one among dozens in Paris — and fashion capitals around the world — opting to show their designs in this way. It is usually much cheaper for the house than staging a show.
Other houses have adapted to the pandemic by streaming live or pre-recorded runway shows at a specific time online.
The fashion industry, along with the retail industry in general, has been hard-hit by travel restrictions and store closings due to the pandemic.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paris Fashion Week 2021: Designer Julien Fournie's showcase is a movie
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra ups hotness quotient this Spring in Dior, Valentino, Versace
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas smokes up the Internet with her jaw-dropping spring fashion in sultry pink, red and orange dresses from Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Sportmax, Valentino, Versace and pictures from her photoshoot leave the fashion police swooning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor shows how to glam up your Work From Home look. SEE PICS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Louis Vuitton sales surge helps LVMH weather Covid lockdowns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput sets Shahid Kapoor swooning over her 'magic' in abstract print dress
- Mira Rajput Kapoor sets the Internet on fire with her latest glimpse of Goa vacay in an abstract print bustier and draped skirt by the beach and even Shahid Kapoor can’t help but throw mushiness in the air like confetti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chanel hosts family reunion in absence of big Haute Couture show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan wins fans hearts in maroon kurta set as he reaches Mumbai with wife
- Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal arrived in Mumbai after getting married in Alibaug and the groom's maroon ethnic look left fans swooning | Check pictures inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virginie Viard reimagines an intimate wedding in the South of France
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unique hues, table-grazing: A glimpse of wedding decor in the New Year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra shows who's the boss in ₹17k silk shirt for online promotions
- Priyanka Chopra recently showed how to slay a formal look with a Work From Home twist in a beautiful blue shirt worth ₹17k.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can haute couture resist the tracksuit tornado?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As he calls for 'Made in America,' Joe Biden prefers Swiss-made Rolex
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput stuns in floral print sundress, it'll make you want to go on picnic
- For a recent shoot, Mira Rajput donned a beautiful yellow sundress that was adorned with intricate floral print. The fashionista looked absolutely breathtaking in the dress and we are bookmarking it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day Special: The tricolour of unity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: PM Modi's special turban is a gift from Jamnagar royal family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox