Phoebe Philo to launch her own brand backed by LVMH

Fashion enthusiasts everywhere have a big news to rejoice about. Phoebe Philo is returning to fashion and how. The designer is debuting with a label under her own name and minority investment from LVMH, the world's largest luxury group. The news was announced by Business of Fashion on Monday, causing waves in the fashion community that has been affected by the pandemic blues.

Phoebe Philo will be returning to the world of fashion after a three-year hiatus. According to Business of Fashion, the designer did not reveal the date when her label will debut. However, more details will soon be out in January 2022.

Philo is one of the few designers who made a huge impact on the fashion industry in the 21st century. She is the one who turned brands like Chloé and Céline into It brands during her tenures. And she has been missed after she left Céline, owned by LVMH, in 2017, where she dressed the most powerful artists in the industry. Before that, in 2001, Philo took over from Stella McCartney as creative director of luxury French fashion house Chloé. She had migrated to Céline in 2008.

Talking to BOF, she said, "Being in my studio and making once again has been both exciting and incredibly fulfilling. I am very much looking forward to being back in touch with my audience and people everywhere. To be independent, to govern and experiment on my own terms is hugely significant to me."

Philo's eye for understated elegance made the former creative director of Céline a revered name in fashion. Therefore, there's no doubt that the new brand will be one of the most highly-anticipated fashion launches. According to BOF, her legendary creative eye could accelerate a shift away from the maximalism and luxury streetwear focus that has dominated the fashion market.

Additionally, Philo's eponymous new label will be rooted in exceptional quality and design.

