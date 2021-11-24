Pooja Batra, in chic swimsuits, is living her best life and slaying holiday fashion in new travel pics

Actor and model Pooja Batra, who is married to Nawab Shah, is having the best days chilling and vacationing in the Bora Bora and Taha'a islands in French Polynesia. The star has been sharing back-to-back pictures from her holiday, and they are stunning. Today, she posted another set of images that show her having the time of her life during the holiday.

Pooja took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 24, to post a photo of herself posing on the deck in the French Polynesia island. Another picture showed her standing by the boat while half-submerged in the sea.

Pooja wore a loose orange tank top featuring a plunging neckline over an animal printed bikini top and bottom in the pictures. A messy bun, sunglasses, and a sleek watch rounded off the look.

The actor shared another post in which she lounged in the sun, enjoyed in her resort, and went for a dip wearing swoon-worthy swimsuits. "Memories forever," Pooja captioned the photos.

Pooja can be seen wearing a white frilled off-shoulder bikini top and tropical print bottoms in a few of the pictures. She also donned a light blue crochet bikini top and bottoms with a floral headdress, red monokini with cut-outs, and a black and off-white bikini set. Her pictures are giving us major wanderlust and holiday fashion goals.

Earlier, Pooja had posted images of herself doing yoga asanas during her French Polynesia vacation. The star, dressed in a neon green sports bra and tights, nailed two difficult asanas to enhance her flexibility. "Sthira Sukham Asanam," she captioned the post. She also did headstands in another post.

Meanwhile, Pooja recently made a comeback with the OTT release, Squad. The actor plays a Squadron Leader in the film that also marks the debut of actor Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing Denzongpa.

