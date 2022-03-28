Pooja Hegde walks the ramp looking like a floral wonder in bespoke lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week: See pics, videos

Day 5 of FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) Lakme Fashion Week 2022 saw several stars walking the ramp. Actor Pooja Hegde is also one of the stars on this list. The Radhe Shyam actor lit up the last day of Lakme Fashion Week in a gorgeous floral lehenga set fit for a modern and experimenting bride. She turned showstopper for designer Keerthi Kadire and showcased her latest collection on the ramp. Pictures and videos of Pooja spreading smiles and impressing the audience with her charming walk has left her fans delighted and will do the same for you.

On Sunday, Pooja slipped into a bright pastel-hued lehenga set from designer Keerthi Kadire's Spring-Summer 2022 collection called Alezaeh. The official Instagram accounts of FDCI, LFW and Pooja's fan accounts posted snippets from the star's ramp walk. Scroll ahead to see some breathtaking moments from the fashion show.

Pooja's showstopper look featured a pastel green lehenga, sleeveless blouse, and matching zari dupatta. The blouse comes adorned with shimmering sequins, floral threadwork done in yellow, pink, green and off-white hues, an inverted midriff-accentuating hemline, and floral applique work.

Pooja wore the blouse with a matching pastel green lehenga skirt decorated with floral karigari, embellishments, applique work on the hem, tulle inlay, and a heavy ghera. She completed the ensemble by draping the zari dupatta, adorned with floral thread embroidery, gota work and tassels, on her shoulder.

Pooja chose spring-inspired accessories to style the pastel green lehenga set and take the glamour quotient up by a notch. She wore a floral headdress on her head, embellished hath phool on her hands, bangles, and layered silver jhumkis.

In the end, Pooja went with a centre-parted open hairdo styled in soft romantic waves, subtle eye make-up, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and berry-toned lip shade to complete the glam.

Meanwhile, Pooja was last seen in the highly anticipated period romantic drama Radhe Shyam, also starring Prabhas. As per trade reports, the film crashed at the box office.