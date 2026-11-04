Prajakta Koli on acting, content creation, beauty standards and finding her own definition of success

Prajakta Koli, a popular digital content creator, author and actor, is a familiar face who needs little introduction for the young adult crowd. The latest face of Gillette Venus, Prajakta spoke to HT Lifestyle about her beauty and skincare routines, grooming choices, journey from content creation to acting, and evolving creative pursuits.

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Prajakta Koli on beauty trends

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As a content creator, Prajakta is no stranger to the ever-evolving world of skincare and beauty trends. However, she believes in experimenting with them while staying true to personal preferences. Sharing her take on trying viral beauty trends, she said, “I think you should try them all for fun and then see what works for you. Some have actually turned out to be useful hacks for me, while others have been completely useless. So, I think you should try them all, unless they make you question or conform to conventional beauty standards. As long as it’s something you want to do for your own body, it should be your choice.”

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Prajakta also addressed the misconception that shaving can darken the skin or cause pigmentation.

{{^usCountry}} She also highlighted the dual impact of social media on beauty standards, pointing out that while it has opened up conversations, it has also brought greater judgement and reinforced stereotypes. However, she believes it has created space for people to discuss different body types, skin tones and hair types, while helping them find like-minded communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also highlighted the dual impact of social media on beauty standards, pointing out that while it has opened up conversations, it has also brought greater judgement and reinforced stereotypes. However, she believes it has created space for people to discuss different body types, skin tones and hair types, while helping them find like-minded communities. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing her perspective, she said, “I would like to believe more in that positive side of social media, where people come together and appreciate different bodies. And when I say people, I don’t just mean consumers. I also mean big corporations, along with magazines and media houses, representing different body types and beauty standards as they deserve to be. While scrutiny has increased, we also have more awareness."

Prajakta Koli’s journey as content creator

Prajakta began her journey as a digital content creator before gradually venturing into acting, opening up new avenues for her professionally. Reflecting on how this transition has shaped her, she said, “It has definitely opened up more avenues for me. I love that every day of my life is new and different. I especially love being in this space because I never have to choose between being a creator and an actor. I get to do both, and that’s great.”

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Talking about the turning points in her career and the creative formats she hopes to explore next, she described her journey as a constant learning experience. “My journey as a creator has always been a roller coaster. Every few months, there has been something you could call a turning point, a pivot or a loop that took me to new places or pushed me to try new things. Most of the time, those things worked. Sometimes, I come away with a lesson. As for new formats, I’m definitely excited to explore more writing. I want to write and introduce a lot more romance. That’s something that excites me a lot,” said Koli.

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Prajakta Koli on defining success

Success is subjective and often evolves with changing priorities, experiences and stages of life. Sharing her perspective on what success means to her today, Prajakta said, “I don’t think I’ve put a definitive marker on it at this point. For me, if I can go to bed happy and healthy, knowing that the people I love and care about are safe and secure, that’s important. I also want to go to bed with a clear conscience, knowing I’m not stepping on anyone’s toes or getting in anyone’s way. I’m honest, and I work hard. Just waking up every day with a clear conscience makes me feel like this is what my version of success is right now.”