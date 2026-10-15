Mismatched to go the Heartstopper and TSITP way with a movie after series wrap? Prajakta Koli answers
Prajakta Koli opens up on wrapping up Mismatched with season 4 and whether the show can return as a movie after series wrap
Prajakta Koli’s foray into acting happened with the web series Mismatched, and after seven years, the show is coming to an end with season 4, expected to release by year-end. The team wrapped up the final season’s shoot last month and Prajakta insists it has been an emotional ride.
“It’s been seven years I have been Dimple. Every season, I would go on set on the last day and cry, but I would wipe my tears saying I will come back for the next season. This time, through the shoot, me and Rohit (Suresh Saraf, co-actor) would look at each other from across the room and dread the day it would be our last. But I remain hopeful because it’s a beautiful romance and romantic story to chalti rehni chahiye. I hope the audience watches it so much that the makers are forced to make more,” she says.
In the West, shows like Heartstopper and The Summer I Turned Pretty have returned as movies after their series wrap. Does she hope for a similar fate for Mismatched too? “Yes, you never know, we may come back as a movie. Every time on shoot, me and Rohit would discuss that it doesn’t deserve to end,” she responds.
With her book and web series Operation Safed Sagar becoming a success, and shooting for the final season of Mismatched, Prajakta insists while it’s been a crazy year for her, this feels like living her dream. “The first half of the year, there was so much writing and development that I was working on, but I could see a storm coming. Once June started, I knew till the end of the year it will be madness. I had seen it coming, but nothing prepares you for it. But what a life! This is what I had dreamt for so long and I get to do it. So, I am very overwhelmed,” she ends.