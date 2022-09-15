Pregnant Alia Bhatt wins another maternity fashion moment with Ranbir Kapoor in printed ethnic look: Pics, video inside

Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been keeping busy with the promotions of their latest-release Brahmastra while basking in its success. Amid busy schedules and the good news of her pregnancy, Alia has also delighted her fans with impeccable pregnancy style statements in the past few weeks. Today, the mom-to-be stepped out in Mumbai with Ranbir to catch a flight from Kalina airport and won another maternity fashion moment with her printed ethnic look. We are taking inspiration to glam up our wardrobe.

Alia Bhatt wins maternity fashion moment with Ranbir Kapoor

On Thursday, the paparazzi clicked Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji also accompanied the couple. While Alia chose a printed red kurta and palazzo set for the jet-set look, Ranbir complemented her in a white kurta and pyjama set with a Nehru jacket. Alia won another maternity fashion moment in the gorgeous ensemble. Several paparazzi pages posted videos and pictures of Alia and Ranbir on Instagram. Keep scrolling to check them out below. (Also Read: Loved Alia Bhatt's pregnancy look in hot pink mini dress and trench coat for Brahmastra promotions? It costs ₹7k)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Kalina Airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Alia's printed ethnic look features a stylish kurta with a slit on the front, abstract patterns in contrasting shades, a V neckline, mirror embellishments, balloon sleeves, cinched cuffs, layered frilled hem, and a loose silhouette to hide her baby bump. Lastly, matching palazzo pants with a flared hem and a high-rise waistline completed the airport outfit.

Alia styled her ethnic airport look with oxidised silver jhumkis, statement rings, and gold Kolhapuri block heels. In the end, Alia chose nude lip shade, side-parted open tresses, a hint of mascara, and glowing skin for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor complemented Alia in a dapper full-sleeved white kurta and straight-fit pyjama set. He styled the classic all-white outfit with a dark blue Nehru jacket featuring front button closures and a fitted silhouette. Back-swept hair, aviators, rugged beard, and Kolhapuri sandals completed his look.

Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva was released in theatres on September 9. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the film stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan.