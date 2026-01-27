Preity Zinta stuns in sporty yet flirty mesh skirt and boots outfit ahead of 51st birthday: Pics of her rocker-chic look

Stepping out on January 21, the actor ditched traditional red carpet gowns for a bold black-and-white look that perfectly balanced high-fashion with streetwear.

Preity Zinta is proving that age is just a number and style is eternal . Ahead of her 51st birthday on January 31, the actor turned heads at the Send Help premiere in Los Angeles, sporting an ensemble that was equal parts sporty, flirty, and undeniably rocker-chic. Also read | Preity Zinta exudes glamour in sequin-embellished black dress, fans say ‘queen is slaying’. See pics, video

To complete the 'cool girl' vibe, Preity kept her styling effortless: her hair was styled in loose, tousled waves, while a soft, smoky eye paired with a nude pink lip let her signature dimpled smile take centre stage. As for the accessories, her minimalist choices included a simple watch and a sleek black Versace handbag.

Preity Zinta ’s outfit was a masterclass in textural contrast. She anchored the look with a black cropped fringe jacket from Akris, giving the silhouette a structured yet playful 'biker' energy. The edge was softened by a semi-sheer mesh midi skirt, adding a flirty, feminine layer to the ensemble. Breaking further from convention, Preity swapped classic stilettos for chunky white Valentino boots that grounded the all-black outfit with a modern, practical aesthetic.

'Pretty woman' Taking to Instagram on January 23 to share the look, Preity thanked her friend and filmmaker Zainab Azizi for the evening, writing: “Loved watching the movie. Wish you, Sam and the entire cast and crew all the very best for Send Help. Love you loads.”

The reaction from fans was instant. Comments flooded in praising her 'pre-birthday glow', with a fan commenting: “Pretty Woman.” A person also commented, “Stunning.” Someone also shared, "Always so fond of your dimples..."