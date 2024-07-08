Preity Zinta exudes effortless glamour in sequin-embellished black dress, fans say ‘queen is slaying’. See pics, video

Preity Zinta is back with another swoon-worthy look! Adding a page to her Paris fashion diaries, her latest sequin-adorned ensemble is all about glamour and glitz. With back-to-back stunning looks, Preity is proving her fashion savvy. If you don't believe us, then head over to her glam Insta-diaries, which are filled with a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. Just a few days ago, she wowed her fans in a one-shoulder black gown, and this time, she showcased her dazzling side in a shimmery outfit. Let's decode her chic look and take some style notes from the OG diva. (Also read: Preity Zinta continues her fashion domination in Paris at couture week in gorgeous black toga dress. Watch ) Preity Zinta is captivating audiences once again with her latest fashion choice.(Instagram/@realpz)

Preity Zinta wows fans in black shimmer dress

On Sunday, Preity Zinta surprised her fans with a delightful weekend treat. She took to Instagram to upload a video, captioned, "This evening was indeed very special. Thank you so much @chopardbycaroline for your hospitality & for such an amazing evening. I loved the show, the dinner conversations & making new friends. After we saw the Eiffel Tower light up from the terrace, we couldn't resist going down there." Her post quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from her adoring fans. One fan wrote, "Queen is slaying," another commented, "Stunning as always," while many others dropped fire and heart emojis.

Decoding Preity's stunning Paris look

Preity's black dress is from the shelves of designer Surily G and features a v-neckline, elbow-length sleeves, a figure-hugging fit and a striking slit in the centre for a touch of drama. The intricate sequin embellishment that adorns the entire outfit adds a touch of oomph and makes her look a true showstopper. She accessorised her look with a diamond chain necklace, matching statement earrings, a clutch bag and a pair of white pump heels.

Assisted by makeup artist Jay Kanojia, Preity looked stunning with her flawless makeup. She sported shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, dewy foundation, a luminous highlighter, and a shade of light pink glossy lipstick. Her lustrous tresses were styled in soft curls and left loose with a middle parting, perfectly finishing off her glamorous look.