Preity Zinta continues her fashion domination in Paris at couture week in gorgeous black toga dress. Watch

Preity Zinta's fashion dominance streak continues. The actor is in Paris to attend the couture week and has been dishing out one stunning sartorial moment after another. Recently, she attended the Stephane Rolland show at the Paris Couture Week wearing a black toga dress from the designer's collection. Keep reading as we decode Preity's fashionable and elegant look inside. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Radhika Apte to Sonam Kapoor; desi stars take over Paris during Fashion Week) Preity Zinta attends the Stephane Rolland show in a gorgeous black toga dress during Paris Couture Week. (Instagram)

Preity Zinta's black toga dress for the Stephane Rolland couture show

Preity Zinta took to Instagram to share a picture of herself taking a stroll in the City of Lights, dressed in a black gown by Stephane Rolland. "The road to fashion #pariscoutureweek #stephanerolland #pfw #ting," she captioned the post. She also shared a BTS video of her dress fitting before the show with the caption, “A sneak peek into my dress fitting with the amazing @stephanerolland_paris before his show for Paris couture week.”

The black toga dress Preity chose for the couture show features a one-shoulder neckline, a full-length trumpet sleeve, an asymmetric hem, a figure-skimming silhouette hugging her curves, a cinched waist, and a train on the back. She accessorised the ensemble with minimal additions, including gold pumps, a black clutch, dainty earrings, and a gold cuff bracelet. Lastly, she styled her tresses in a twisted bun, leaving a few strands of her to sculpt one side of her face.

Preity Zinta attends Rahul Mishra's couture show in Paris

Earlier, Preity attended Rahul Mishra's couture show in Paris. The star populated the front row at the show in a strapless white gown featuring shimmering sequin embellishments, a corseted bodice, a sheer skirt, and floral applique work. She styled the ensemble with matching heels, a clutch, side-parted loose locks, and a bracelet.

Preity also wore another look by Rahul Mishra for attending Vogue World in Paris. She chose a dazzling silver ombré gown from the designer's Superheroes collection. A black embellished net head cover, statement earrings, a bracelet, an embellished clutch, high heels, and striking glam rounded off the look.