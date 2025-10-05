Search
Price drop alert on Dyson hair straighteners, curlers, hair dryers and more during Amazon Great Indian Sale

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Oct 05, 2025 12:00 pm IST

When it comes to hair grooming, Dyson is a name reckoned with it. From hair dryers to straighteners, here is a price drop alert on all grooming products. 

Our Picks

Dyson Airwrap I.D. 6-In-1 Multi-Styler (Ceramic Patina & Topaz)| Styles Without Heat Damage| 7 Styling Settings|3 Speed & 3 Heat Settings|Cold Shot| Enhanced Coanda Airflow| 2 Yr Warranty,1300 Watts View Details checkDetails

₹45,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer|Fast Drying|No Heat Damage|5 attachments|7 styling, 3 Speed & 3 Heat Settings|Travel Friendly|Unisex Usage|Intelligent Heat Control|2 Year Warranty (Prussian Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹29,889

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyson Airstrait™ Straightener| Wet to Dry Straightener| No Heat Damage| 2 in 1 Straightening| Saves Time| Natural Straight Look|Uses Air| No Hot Plates| Dry & Straighten| Volumunious & Shiny Hair | 3 Modes| Travel Friendly|Intelligent Heat Control| 2 Year Warranty (Bright Nickle / Bright Copper) View Details checkDetails

₹29,834

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener|30 mins Cord-Free Styling|Universal Voltage|Travel Friendly|Smooth & Shiny Hair|Half the Heat Damage|Intelligent Straightener|Airplane Mode|For all hair|2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹29,852

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyson Supersonic Nural™ Intelligent Hair Dryer|Protects Scalp Health|Fast Drying|No Heat Damage|5 Attachments|7 Styling, 3 Speed & 3 Heat Settings|Unisex Usage|2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹41,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

[Limited Edition] Dyson Airwrap i.d. App Connected Intelligent Multistyler|Personalize Curl Sequence|6 in 1|Dry|Curl|Shape|Smooth|Hide Flyaways|No Heat Damage|7 Styling, 3 Speed & 3 Heat Settings|2 Year Warranty [Jasper Plum] View Details checkDetails

₹49,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS
If you’ve been eyeing a Dyson hair tool, such as the coveted Airwrap multistyler, Supersonic hair dryer, or Corrale straightener, your timing couldn’t be better. During Amazon Great Indian Festival, Dyson grooming devices are seeing price cuts that make them far more accessible to beauty and styling enthusiasts. From multi-styling sets dropping by thousands to no-cost EMI and card cashback offers sweetening the deal, the sale offers a rare chance to upgrade your haircare kit without breaking the bank.

Dyson grooming tools (Pexels)
Dyson grooming tools (Pexels)

Check out the Dyson hair care range here:

1.

Dyson Airwrap I.D. 6-In-1 Multi-Styler (Ceramic Patina & Topaz)| Styles Without Heat Damage| 7 Styling Settings|3 Speed & 3 Heat Settings|Cold Shot| Enhanced Coanda Airflow| 2 Yr Warranty,1300 Watts
Transform your look with the Dyson Airwrap I.D. 6-in-1 Multi-Styler during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Engineered for multiple styles, it dries, curls, and smooths hair without extreme heat. With intelligent sensors and versatile attachments, it delivers salon-like results at home. Upgrade your festive styling routine with this powerful, innovative beauty essential.

2.

Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer|Fast Drying|No Heat Damage|5 attachments|7 styling, 3 Speed & 3 Heat Settings|Travel Friendly|Unisex Usage|Intelligent Heat Control|2 Year Warranty (Prussian Blue)
Style smarter this Amazon Great Indian Festival with the Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer. Powered by the Dyson digital motor V9, it dries hair quickly while protecting natural shine. Its intelligent heat control prevents damage, and magnetic attachments make styling easy. Enjoy lightweight design, precision airflow, and salon-quality results every day at home.

3.

Dyson Airstrait™ Straightener| Wet to Dry Straightener| No Heat Damage| 2 in 1 Straightening| Saves Time| Natural Straight Look|Uses Air| No Hot Plates| Dry & Straighten| Volumunious & Shiny Hair | 3 Modes| Travel Friendly|Intelligent Heat Control| 2 Year Warranty (Bright Nickle / Bright Copper)
Straighten and dry in one go with the Dyson Airstrait™ Straightener, available this Amazon Great Indian Festival. Using powerful airflow, it smooths hair from wet to styled without hot plates, protecting against heat damage. Achieve natural, shiny, and sleek results with innovative Dyson technology designed for speed, safety, and effortless styling.

4.

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener|30 mins Cord-Free Styling|Universal Voltage|Travel Friendly|Smooth & Shiny Hair|Half the Heat Damage|Intelligent Straightener|Airplane Mode|For all hair|2 Year Warranty
This Amazon Great Indian Festival, get smooth, frizz-free styling with the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener. Featuring flexing copper plates, it gathers hair evenly, reducing heat exposure and breakage. With cordless versatility and intelligent heat control, it delivers salon-quality straightening anywhere. Enjoy efficient, damage-reducing styling that adapts to every hair type.

5.

Dyson Supersonic Nural™ Intelligent Hair Dryer|Protects Scalp Health|Fast Drying|No Heat Damage|5 Attachments|7 Styling, 3 Speed & 3 Heat Settings|Unisex Usage|2 Year Warranty
Experience next-gen styling with the Dyson Supersonic Nural™ Intelligent Hair Dryer this Amazon Great Indian Festival. Its intelligent sensors adapt airflow and heat for scalp protection while boosting shine. Lightweight yet powerful, it ensures fast drying and healthier styling. With advanced attachments and smart features, it redefines how you care for hair.

6.

[Limited Edition] Dyson Airwrap i.d. App Connected Intelligent Multistyler|Personalize Curl Sequence|6 in 1|Dry|Curl|Shape|Smooth|Hide Flyaways|No Heat Damage|7 Styling, 3 Speed & 3 Heat Settings|2 Year Warranty [Jasper Plum]
Celebrate the Amazon Great Indian Festival with the Limited Edition Dyson Airwrap i.d. App Connected Intelligent Multistyler. This smart tool syncs with the Dyson app for personalized styling guidance. Its advanced attachments create curls, waves, and sleek finishes with less heat. Style effortlessly with intelligent sensors, app control, and Dyson’s award-winning technology.

Similar articles for you:

Best tinted serum foundation: Get subtle and flawless coverage with these 8 picks

5 luxury makeup and skincare brands on sale: Get up to 50% off on niche picks during Amazon Great Indian Festival

10 nude lipsticks for the festive season ahead: Our picks to that suits every skin tone

  • What are Dyson hair grooming tools?

    Dyson hair grooming tools include innovative styling devices such as the Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler, Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer, and Dyson Corrale™ straightener. These tools use advanced airflow technology, intelligent heat control, and ergonomic design to style hair without extreme heat damage.

  • Can Dyson hair tools be used on all hair types?

    Yes. Dyson designs attachments suitable for different hair types and textures. Whether your hair is straight, wavy, curly, or coily, there are specific barrels and brushes to achieve the desired look. Adjustable heat and speed settings further enhance versatility.

  • What makes Dyson hair dryers different from regular ones?

    The Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer is engineered with a digital motor V9 and Air Multiplier™ technology, producing controlled high-velocity airflow. It also has intelligent heat control that measures air temperature 40+ times per second, preventing extreme heat damage and protecting natural shine.

  • Are Dyson hair tools safe for daily use?

    Yes. Since Dyson tools regulate temperature and use airflow rather than extreme heat, they are safer for daily styling compared to traditional heat tools. However, users should still select the correct settings based on hair type.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

