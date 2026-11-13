Princess Diana's gorgeous twin nieces Amelia and Eliza Spencer wow everyone as they support cousin Prince William at event

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer turned heads with their coordinated fashion moment at the Tusk Conservation Awards on November 11. Princess Diana’s twin nieces attended the annual event at Raffles London at The OWO in support of their royal relative Prince William, the charity’s royal patron, who presented the awards that evening.

At the star-studded event, the sisters delivered two striking eveningwear looks that offered plenty of festive fashion inspiration. While Amelia opted for shimmering gold, Eliza brought silver sophistication to the occasion. Let’s decode their looks. (Also read: Kim Kardashian brings back one of Louis Vuitton’s most memorable runway looks in a sheer nurse-inspired dress from the 2008 collection )

Lady Amelia Spencer’s golden glamour Lady Amelia Spencer embraced head-to-toe sparkle in a floor-length gold gown by Jenny Packham. The scoop-neck creation featured an all-over arrangement of intricate beads and sequins that caught the light beautifully. Adding movement and drama to the ensemble, the embellishments transitioned into shimmering tassel details towards the skirt, giving the gown a playful yet sophisticated finish.

She accessorised the look with bejewelled pointed-toe court shoes, a metallic clutch, a gold bracelet and statement diamond hoop earrings. The jewellery added just the right amount of sparkle without taking attention away from the intricately embellished gown.