Priyanka Chopra at 44 serves demure glam in a chocolate brown dress for date night with Nick Jonas at LA event: Pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra turned a star-studded evening into a stylish date night with husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles. Attending Disney's D23 event on August 16, she proved that true glamour lies in refined, architectural tailoring with a deep, moody colour palette as she posed with the singer-actor. Also read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hold hands on date night, visit Sona in New York

All about Priyanka Chopra's sophisticated new look

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Stepping away from traditional evening gowns, Priyanka Chopra chose a floor-sweeping creation by Vietnamese brand Chats By C.Dam. Cut in a rich, chocolate-burgundy shade — a hue currently dominating fall mood boards — the dress featured intricate ruching.

Gathered dramatically across the bodice and hips, the fabric converged along a subtle vertical seam detail running down the front, accented with understated metallic hardware clips. Featuring a high mock neckline paired with short capped sleeves, Priyanka's gown struck an effortless balance between demure coverage and sculptured drama.

Take a look:

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How Priyanka Chopra styled the dress

{{^usCountry}} Her hair was styled in soft, polished blowout waves parted cleanly to one side, allowing her shoulder-length locks to frame her face without competing with the dress’s high neckline. Her glam mirrored the rich earthiness of the ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her hair was styled in soft, polished blowout waves parted cleanly to one side, allowing her shoulder-length locks to frame her face without competing with the dress’s high neckline. Her glam mirrored the rich earthiness of the ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

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A flawless velvet matte base was complemented by warm-toned bronze eyeshadow, defined lashes, and her signature deep rose-plum lip. The accessories were minimalist yet refined — a delicate diamond bracelet, her engagement ring, and a metallic watch added just enough sparkle to match Nick Jonas' pinstriped grey suit.

What did Nick Jonas wear?

Nick complemented Priyanka's deep-toned look with tailored classic menswear, bringing a sharp, relaxed structure to their evening looks. He sported a light grey pinstriped two-piece suit featuring vertical white stripes. A classic black button-up shirt worn under the jacket, kept unbuttoned at the collar, gave Nick's look an effortless vibe. A sleek black belt with a silver buckle, a luxury gold wristwatch, and polished dark shoes tied the dark and light tones together.

How to recreate Priyanka's look

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Move beyond classic black. Deep chocolate brown, oxblood, and burgundy offer the same slimming, sophisticated impact with far more visual depth for evening events. Like Priyanka's look, let ruched gathering do the work: micro-ruching creates built-in contouring, offering shape and structure while maintaining effortless drape and comfort.

Copy Priyanka and balance a high neckline with soft hair. When wearing a high collar or mock neck, opt for voluminous side-swept waves or a polished updo to keep the neckline looking elongated rather than cluttered.