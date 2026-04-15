Priyanka Chopra as Zeenat Aman's Janice, Kareena Kapoor as Hema Malini's Basanti: AI imagines actors in iconic 70s looks

What would modern-day stars like Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, or Parineeti Chopra look like if they were to star in vintage Hindi films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Deewar, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, and other iconic films? AI artist Ai TOT's Instagram video presents an AI-generated lookbook, titled ‘Contemporary Bollywood Actresses in Vintage Movies (1970s version)’, that gives viewers a glimpse of exactly that.

AI transforms modern Indian actors into iconic 70s looks.

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From Aishwarya Rai as Parveen Babi in Amar Akbar Anthony to Anushka Sharma in Seeta Aur Geeta, here is a detailed breakdown of each stunning AI-generated look. Also Read | Hema Malini, Madhubala, Sharmila Tagore to Parveen Babi: AI imagines legendary actors as glamorous fashion models

Aishwarya Rai as Jenny

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{{^usCountry}} AI transformed Aishwarya Rai into the ever-stylish Parveen Babi's Jenny from Amar Akbar Anthony. Dressed in a red lacy dress and a rose-adorned loose tresses, styled with minimal glam and a beaded necklace, she looked stunning. She also wore a yellow outfit styled with a black net veil and a purple, lace-embroidered kurta set with a dupatta. The video also showed Abhishek Bachchan as Amitabh Bachchan's Anthony from Amar Akbar Anthony. Katrina Kaif as Anita {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AI transformed Aishwarya Rai into the ever-stylish Parveen Babi's Jenny from Amar Akbar Anthony. Dressed in a red lacy dress and a rose-adorned loose tresses, styled with minimal glam and a beaded necklace, she looked stunning. She also wore a yellow outfit styled with a black net veil and a purple, lace-embroidered kurta set with a dupatta. The video also showed Abhishek Bachchan as Amitabh Bachchan's Anthony from Amar Akbar Anthony. Katrina Kaif as Anita {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} AI transformed Katrina into Parveen Babi's Anita from Deewar for the video. She looked stunning in a purely 70s look featuring a red dress styled with a black lace scarf, open tresses styled with a puff, gold jewels, and striking glam. The video also showed Vicky Kaushal as Vijay from Deewar. Priyanka Chopra as Janice {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AI transformed Katrina into Parveen Babi's Anita from Deewar for the video. She looked stunning in a purely 70s look featuring a red dress styled with a black lace scarf, open tresses styled with a puff, gold jewels, and striking glam. The video also showed Vicky Kaushal as Vijay from Deewar. Priyanka Chopra as Janice {{/usCountry}}

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AI transformed Priyanka Chopra into Zeenat Aman's iconic character Janice from Hare Rama Hare Krishna. In one look, she wore a yellow blouse with a baret, gold jewels, and a printed skirt. For another look, AI dressed her in a printed purple-and-white shirt, a beaded necklace, a garland on her necklace, large hoop earrings, a red bindi, vintage Lennon-style glasses, and statement rings, with a chillum in her hand. She was also dressed in the iconic yellow printed dress from the movie. AI also cast Ranveer Singh as Dev Anand's Prashant from the movie.

Diana Penty as Sunita

AI transformed Diana Penty as Zeenat Aman's Sunita from Yaadon Ki Baaraat, dressed in stylish outfits, including a white cropped blouse styled with a choker and large hoop earrings, and another look featuring a beaded white lace blouse.

Lara Dutta as Bobby

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Lara Dutta was transformed into Dimple Kapadia's Bobby from the film Bobby in the AI-generated video. The video dressed her in a styled red ensemble featuring a blouse and a mini skirt decked with checkered patterns, styled with a sleek ponytail, red pumps, and minimal glam.

Kareena Kapoor as Basanti

AI transformed Kareena Kapoor Khan into Hema Malini's Basanti from Sholay in the video, dressed in her iconic look as a village girl in the movie. She wore a light pink georgette saree and a black printed cotton saree with unique oxidised silver jewellery, gajra-adorned tresses, and a no-makeup makeup look.

Nora Fatehi as Monica

AI transformed Nora Fatehi into Helen's iconic look as Monica from Caravan, with a crystal-encrusted crown, matching jewellery, an embroidered, fitted dress, and a fur-adorned sheer cape. Bold makeup and hair tied in a top knot rounded off the look.

Seeta Aur Geeta as Anushka Sharma

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The AI-generated video also imagines Anushka Sharma in Hema Malini's iconic role as Seeta and Geeta. In the video, she is seen in a patterned blouse and a black skirt, as well as a white, red-bordered cotton saree.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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