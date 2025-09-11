Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bronzed-up Priyanka Chopra sizzles in one of her best looks of all time at Ralph Lauren show; Nick Jonas matches her

BySanya Panwar
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 09:13 am IST

There's just something about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' brown outfits that looks so rich – they will appeal to maximalists and minimalists alike.

Brown is such a sumptuous colour, and when brown separates are combined into a monochrome look, now that's a sartorial delight – as Priyanka Chopra and singer-husband, Nick Jonas just proved. Also read | Priyanka Chopra has a date night with Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2025, twins in white. See pics

Scroll on for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' stunning looks that interpret brown monochrome in fresh new ways. (Instagram/ jerryxmimi)
Scroll on for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' stunning looks that interpret brown monochrome in fresh new ways. (Instagram/ jerryxmimi)

On September 10, the eve of New York Fashion Week, fashion designer Ralph Lauren unveiled his latest collection at the brand’s Madison Avenue headquarters. In attendance were Hollywood actor Jessica Chastain, talk show host Oprah Winfrey, as well as Priyanka and Nick Jonas, among many other celebs.

Priyanka looks stunning in brown monochrome look

With her latest look, Priyanka showed an ultra-chic way to style a maxi skirt. Her printed floor-grazing skirt was the surprisingly versatile hero item of her dramatic head-to-toe brown look. Her long skirt with a frilled hem encapsulated polished elegance and was dressed up with a matching blazer sans shirt. The fluid blazer-skirt style was given edge when styled with a matching chunky brown belt.

With a statement separate like this, it's best to keep everything else relatively pared down – and that is exactly what Priyanka did. Priyanka's bronze makeup added a subtle visual contrast that enhanced the elegance of the all-brown outfit, and the long, soft curls added a touch of whimsy to her look. Her simple gold hoop earrings were the perfect finishing touch.

What did Nick Jonas wear?

Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas, was also spotted embracing rich brown hues. Twinning with Priyanka in a sharp suit, Nick proved you can never question the power of a brown suit. Nick paired his brown trousers and blazer with a printed brown and beige tie – making a subtle statement that demanded attention. He also sported brown sunglasses and brown formal shoes.

New York Fashion Week will be showcasing spring/summer 2026 collections from top designers like Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, and Tory Burch, starting September 11 and running through September 16.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Bronzed-up Priyanka Chopra sizzles in one of her best looks of all time at Ralph Lauren show; Nick Jonas matches her
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On