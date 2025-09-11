Bronzed-up Priyanka Chopra sizzles in one of her best looks of all time at Ralph Lauren show; Nick Jonas matches her

On September 10, the eve of New York Fashion Week, fashion designer Ralph Lauren unveiled his latest collection at the brand’s Madison Avenue headquarters. In attendance were Hollywood actor Jessica Chastain, talk show host Oprah Winfrey, as well as Priyanka and Nick Jonas, among many other celebs.

Priyanka looks stunning in brown monochrome look

With her latest look, Priyanka showed an ultra-chic way to style a maxi skirt. Her printed floor-grazing skirt was the surprisingly versatile hero item of her dramatic head-to-toe brown look. Her long skirt with a frilled hem encapsulated polished elegance and was dressed up with a matching blazer sans shirt. The fluid blazer-skirt style was given edge when styled with a matching chunky brown belt.

With a statement separate like this, it's best to keep everything else relatively pared down – and that is exactly what Priyanka did. Priyanka's bronze makeup added a subtle visual contrast that enhanced the elegance of the all-brown outfit, and the long, soft curls added a touch of whimsy to her look. Her simple gold hoop earrings were the perfect finishing touch.

What did Nick Jonas wear?

Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas, was also spotted embracing rich brown hues. Twinning with Priyanka in a sharp suit, Nick proved you can never question the power of a brown suit. Nick paired his brown trousers and blazer with a printed brown and beige tie – making a subtle statement that demanded attention. He also sported brown sunglasses and brown formal shoes.

New York Fashion Week will be showcasing spring/summer 2026 collections from top designers like Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, and Tory Burch, starting September 11 and running through September 16.