From old-money jackets to monochrome brown: 5 trends to look out for while building your 2024 winter wardrobe

As winter settles in, it’s tempting to throw on the same old sweater and jeans combo. But here’s the thing: just because it’s chilly doesn’t mean your fashion game has to fall flat. Winter fashion trends for 2024 are all about mixing comfort with chic — and there are some seriously stylish pieces you’ll want to add to your wardrobe to stay warm and slay this season. Let’s take a look at the key winter trends you should be paying attention to. Collar-less jackets to monochrome brown

Old money collarless jackets

One of the more exciting trends making waves on the runway this winter is the collarless jacket. As seen on runways at Toteme, Victoria Beckham and Jil Sander this one’s a game-changer — especially if you’re into old-money silhouettes that have the capacity to feel a little more relaxed. Imagine a sharp, collarless blazer paired with tailored pants and loafers; isn't this look the epitome of old money? Bonus points if you try and pair it with leather gloves (another fall must-have)!

(left to right) Runway Totem; Bettter 90s Wool Blazer

Accessorise with stockings

Just because the temperatures are dropping doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to your mini skirts and shorts. The key to transitioning your favourite warm-weather pieces into the cooler months? Fashion-forward stockings. Think bright colours, fun prints like leopard or a more trendy pair with bows; these leggings are a subtle way to add some personality to your outfit without sacrificing warmth. Whether you pair them with a chunky sweater or a long, oversized coat, they’ll take your look from drab to designer in no time.

Tailored suiting

There’s something about tailored suiting that just screams boss energy and this winter, we’re seeing it everywhere. From Kamala Harris to Hailey Bieber, celebs are embracing sharp, structured suits for everything from work meetings to casual brunches. The key to pulling this off? Focus on the silhouette — big shoulders, heeled loafers etc. Pair it with a cherry red tie and matching nails for the perfect yin-yang balance.

Restyling jeans as a layer

Jeans are a wardrobe staple year-round, but this winter, it’s all about restyling them. We’re talking creative layering: maxi and mini dresses worn over jeans, shirt dresses over trousers, and even layering multiple styles of denim for a bold statement. It might sound a bit wild but when done right, can be chic and super flattering. Think of it as a fun way to experiment with proportions and textures.

Brown is the new black

For those of us who love to wear black head-to-toe, this winter, it’s time to challenge yourself to incorporate some rich, dark brown into your wardrobe. Brown is quickly becoming the new black and it's surprisingly versatile! Think suede, cashmere, denim, and leather in deep chocolate tones. The monochromatic brown looks on the runway are proof that layering in this hue can look just as chic (if not more so) than your usual all-black outfits. So, if you’re ready to mix things up, add a few brown pieces — like a brown corduroy coat or supple sneakers — to your closet this winter.

These trends show that winter is the perfect time to refresh your look and try something new; who says you can’t be warm and stylish?