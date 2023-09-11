Maxi skirt: Back with maximum impact

A revival of the '70s trend, the maxi skirts are in full glory to twirl and have fun. Emulate the style like these fashionistas Sara Ali Khan in a yellow maxi skirt(Photo: Instagram)





Magical in white

Priyank Chopra Jonas in a white maxi skirt(Photo: Instagram)

For a fun off-duty model look, recreate actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas' look in a white crop top and high-waisted maxi skirt with broderie anglaise embroidery. With beaded necklaces and espadrilles, you are all set to go!

Ruched right

Ananya Panday in a ruched maxi skirt with digital prints(Photo: Instagram)

On a Gen Z note, slip into a digital print matching top and ruched maxi skirt like actor Ananya Panday. A perfect investment for your resort wear wardrobe, the eye-catching prints and the fitting will surely grab you compliments.

Yellow mellow

Sara Ali Khan in a yellow high-waisted maxi skirt (Photo: Instagram)

Personifying sunshine in a look, try actor Sara Ali Khan's maxi skirt look in a monotone style. With a corset style crop top, skirt with a slit, it is easy to slip into and can be pulled off with panache.

Stripe saga

Kriti Sanon in a striped maxi skirt(Photo: Instagram)

Exuding comfort and of trend, actor Kriti Sanon's co-ord set consisting of a strapless crop top and maxi skirt with a slit is the number for your next stylish outing. The zip closure detail, asymmetric hem and the striped pattern will steal the show. Finish with tie-up heels, half up half down hairstyle and small hoops.

Wrap drape

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in an asymmetrical maxi skirt(Photo: Instagram)

Screaming of a showstopper fit in all ways, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's take on the maxi skirt is worth a try! With a sheer top and an asymmetrical wrap maxi skirt in blue, the colour pop is 10/10. Accessorise with a embellished belt and a pair of fuchsia pink heels.

Casual chic

Vaani Kapoor in a figure-hugging maxi skirt(Photo: Instagram)

For a casual outing, style a white tube top with a black maxi skirt like actor Vaani Kapoor. Add a dash of gold with jewellery. Ensure to pair it with sneakers or flats and glam with a few makeup look and hair neatly pulled back and tied into a low bun.

PVC play

Taapsee Pannu in a black PVC maxi skirt(Photo: Instagran)

Are you a black is my favourite colour person? Then actor Taapsee Pannu's co-ord set with a twisted bralette top and maxi skirt in black PVC is your go-to for the next night out in the city. Elevate the look with glitter eyes and a stack of arm bracelets.

Style it right

Pair it with a fitted top or cami

Accessorise with chunky jewellery and a pair of kitten heels for a day wear fit

For a chic look, opt for an off-shoulder top and flat sandals

Monochrome looks are the best to jump on the maxi skirt trend bandwagon

Inputs by stylist Romi Choudhary