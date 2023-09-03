Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan share multiple hugs but without a smile at Gadar 2 success bash. Watch

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were among the several Bollywood celebrities at Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 success bash in Mumbai on Saturday. The two were in a relationship a few years ago before becoming friends once again. The two greeted each other with hugs not once but twice at the star-studded bash. While Sara was in a bright pink jumpsuit and attended the party with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kartik was in a brown shirt and black pants. Also read: Gadar 2 bash: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra hold hands; Salman Khan teases Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan greets paparazzi Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan met each other at Gadar 2 party.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan greeted each other twice at the party

Kartik had met Salman Khan at the party and the two even posed together. Salman even gestured how to pose, as if asking Kartik to stand more upright as they stood together. As the two got down from the stage, Sara met them and greeted with hugs. Her brother Ibrahim was also with her. After giving Salman a hug, she hugged Kartik who then went on to move out of the venue, looking serious.

Another video of Sara with Kriti Sanon was also shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. She was seen bidding Kartik goodbye with a hug outside the party venue. They, however, didn't smile at all while giving each other a hug. Sara rushed towards her car as she geared up to leave.

More about Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan

Last year, filmmaker Karan Johar had confirmed that Kartik and Sara were in a relationship but broke up after some time. The two starred together in the reprised version of Love Aaj Kal in 2020. The Imtiaz Ali film, however, didn't meet the expectations of the critics or the moviegoers.

In January this year, Kartik and Sara were both vacationing in London and shared glimpses of their respective trips on their Instagram handles. It made their fans wonder if the two were actually together in London. In February, they were spotted chatting in a picture from Udaipur. They were not working on any film together at the time.

Kartik is now working on Kabir Khan's sports drama, Chandu Champion. It will release next year. Sara has quite a few films in the pipeline including Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro In Dino and Murder Mubarak.

