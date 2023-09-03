Gadar 2 bash: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra hold hands; Salman Khan teases Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan greets paparazzi

Actors Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan among others attended the success party of Gadar 2 on Saturday evening. Taking to Instagram, paparazzo accounts posted videos from the event. Sanjay Dutt, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor were also seen at the bash. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol hold hands as they arrive at Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success bash) Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan at Gadar 2 bash.

Salman, Kartik hug each other

In a video, Salman arrived at the party and hugged Kartik Aaryan. He wore a black shirt, denims and black shoes. Kartik was seen in a brown shirt, black pants and sneakers. After hugging each other, both of them posed for the paparazzi. Salman gestured Kartik to stand straight which made him laugh after he tried to emulate him.

Aamir poses for paparazzi; Kiara-Sidharth hold holds

Aamir Khan greeted the paparazzi as he arrived at the party. The actor was dressed in casuals--black T-shirt, denims and brown shoes. He smiled and posed for the paparazzi at the bash. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra arrived at the bash holding hands. For the occasion, Kiara Advani wore a black dress and silver heels. Sidharth opted for a charcoal shirt, matching pants and shoes.

Sara also hugs Kartik at the event

Sara Ali Khan was also seen at the bash with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In a clip, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, she was seen hugging Kartik and Salman. Kriti Sanon was also seen with her. While Sara wore a pink outfit and matching heels, Kriti opted for a black bodycon dress and silver heels.

Anil, Arjun, Sanjay were also seen

For the event, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were seen in black shirts and matching pants. Sanjay Dutt was seen in a dark blue kurta, denims and black shoes. Varun opted for a white T-shirt, denims and a jacket. Karan Johar opted for a black and yellow jacket and pants for the bash. Zoya Akhtar was also seen in a black outfit. All of them smiled and posed for the paparazzi.

Salman's upcoming film

Fans will see Salman next in Tiger 3, the fifth chapter of Yash Raj Film's spy universe, opposite Katrina Kaif. In Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3, Salman and Katrina Kaif will return as spy agents --Tiger and Zoya. The movie, which follows Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), will make its debut in theatres on Diwali in November in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

