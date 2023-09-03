Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol hold hands as they arrive at Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success bash

Actor Sunny Deol on Saturday night hosted a success party in Mumbai for his film Gadar 2. Many Bollywood celebrities were seen at the event including Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, and Ananya Panday among many others. (Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri praises Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer) Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol at Gadar 2 success party.

Shah Rukh and Gauri hold hands

For the event, Shah Rukh wore a black T-shirt under a grey jacket and cargo pants. He also wore sneakers. Gauri Khan was seen in a black top, matching trousers and a white and black blazer. She opted for heels.

Shah Rukh and Gauri arrived at the party holding hands. The couple didn't pose for pictures but walked inside. Shah Rukh smiled and greeted the paparazzi. He also mouthed 'thank you' and waved at them. Gauri was seen smiling too.

Ajay and Kajol pose for paparazzi

Ajay Devgn and Kajol too arrived at the bash holding hands. Both of them smiled as they posed for the paparazzi. For the bash, Kajol draped a printed green saree with a maroon blouse and heels. Ajay was seen in a black kurta pyjama.

Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty seen too

Ananya Panday arrived at the party dressed in a purple top and green skirt and heels. Shilpa Shetty wore a blue dress for the party while Vicky Kaushal was seen in a black T-shirt, denim jacket and pants.

Abhishek Bachchan hugged Suniel Shetty as they greeted each other at the bash. For the party, Abhishek wore a white T-shirt under a red plaid shirt and denims. Suniel was seen in a black shirt and grey pants.

About Shah Rukh's upcoming film Jawan

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Jawan which also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover among others. Jawan will hit the theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 which released in theatres on August 11 has so far earned nearly ₹494 crore. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. The film is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON