Radhika Merchant pays tribute to Ganpati Bappa through classical dance in a stunning Manish Malhotra Kanjeevaram look

Radhika Merchant exuded ethereal elegance as she performed a classical dance during the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for Antilia Cha Raja on September 14. For the auspicious occasion, the Ambani family's choti bahu slipped into a stunning custom Manish Malhotra pink Kanjeevaram ensemble. Complementing her traditional look with statement jewellery from head to toe, Radhika looked every bit the graceful classical dancer. Let's decode her look and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani stuns in red, Radhika Merchant shines in orange as Ambanis welcome ‘Antilia Cha Raja’ on Ganesh Chaturthi )

Radhika’s custom Kanjeevaram ensemble

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For the special occasion, Manish Malhotra gave the traditional Kanjeevaram a contemporary, performance-friendly spin. Rather than opting for a conventional six-yard saree, the designer transformed the custom handwoven Kanjeevaram silk into a pre-stitched skirt silhouette, specially crafted with Radhika’s classical dance performance in mind. The structured pleats were designed to open uniformly as she moved through Bharatanatyam’s characteristic aramandi stance, allowing the ensemble to flow beautifully with every movement.

The ensemble came in a rich jewel-pink hue, with the lustrous Kanjeevaram silk lending it a regal festive appeal. Intricate gold zari work further accentuated the traditional weave, while elaborate antique-gold marodi embroidery and zardozi highlights added layers of texture and opulence.

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A couture ode to handloom and classical dance

{{^usCountry}} The ornate detailing extended across the borders and motifs, creating a striking interplay of pink silk and antique gold. Under the lights, the rich craftsmanship came alive as Radhika moved across the stage, making the ensemble as much a part of the performance as her dance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ornate detailing extended across the borders and motifs, creating a striking interplay of pink silk and antique gold. Under the lights, the rich craftsmanship came alive as Radhika moved across the stage, making the ensemble as much a part of the performance as her dance. {{/usCountry}}

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More than just a festive fashion statement, the outfit was thoughtfully designed around movement. With its blend of heritage Kanjeevaram, couture craftsmanship and dance-inspired design, Radhika’s ensemble beautifully brought together two timeless expressions of Indian culture—handloom and classical dance.

How she styled her look

Radhika paired the statement pink-and-gold ensemble with elaborate traditional jewellery. She wore layered necklaces, statement earrings, a maang tikka and an ornate kamarbandh, while bangles completed the festive look.

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Her hair was neatly styled and adorned with flowers, complementing the classical dancer aesthetic. Her makeup was kept elegant and polished, with defined eyes and a soft, glowing base that allowed her jewellery and vibrant ensemble to take centre stage.