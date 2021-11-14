Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa pair all-white outfits with sneakers for their engagement, we LOVE!

Actor Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding festivities have kicked off in Chandigarh with a bang. The couple got engaged in a romantic ceremony attended by their close friends and family. The theme of their engagement was white, and the soon-to-be-married couple wore bespoke ensembles for the occasion. The pictures and videos from the ceremony have gone viral online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pictures and videos shared from the engagement ceremony show Rajkummar and Patralekhaa getting down on one knee and sliding the ring down each other's fingers. The two then danced together as the guests cheered for them. They also posed for the cameras with the guests after the ceremony.

While Rajkummar Rao chose a neo-ethnic pristine white three-piece kurta-pyjama with a bandhgala jacket, Patralekhaa slipped into a beauteous gown with shimmery embellishments and a long train. However, the highlight was that the couple ditched formal shoes and went with the comfiest pair of sneakers with their ensembles. Well, those are some serious couple and fashion goals. New couples, you should definitely take notes!

Scroll ahead to see all the pictures and videos from the ceremony:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar stun in elegant outfits for Hum Do Hamare Do promotions

The groom-to-be Rajkummar looked dapper for his engagement festivities. He chose an angrakha kurta with an asymmetrical hemline and paired it with churidar pants and a waist coat. The actor layered it with a bandhgala long jacket. A pair of white kicks, a side-swept hairdo, and a well-groomed beard completed his look.

Patralekhaa, on the other hand, looked stunning in a silk-satin gown. She chose a strapless dress featuring a floor-sweeping train, draped silhouette, a sweetheart neckline, a thigh-high slit on the front, and silver embellishments on the torso.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CityLights actor styled her ensemble with a dainty necklace, messy bun, bracelets, and minimal make-up. Like Rajkummar, she also wore chunky black and white sneakers, making an uber-cool statement.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who have been together for a long time, got engaged at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh. The couple worked together in the film Citylights. Then, they came together for the web show Bose: Dead/Alive.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter