Rakul Preet Singh beats Monday blues with dreamy pics in stylish dress, boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani sends love

Actor Rakul Preet Singh began her Monday by sharing the latest pictures from one of her photoshoots. It shows Rakul serving stunning poses for the camera. In the images, the star wore a stylish blue midi dress featuring exaggerated sleeves. Posting the photos on Instagram, she wrote, "Wardrobe blues," and added a tongue-out and blue heart emoji at the end. Her boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani, was among the netizens who hearted her stunning look. (Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh's white strapless jumpsuit and gold statement jewellery is a must-have holiday look for your closet)

Rakul Preet Singh's dreamy pictures in a blue dress

Recently, Rakul Preet Singh dropped stunning pictures of herself dressed in a blue midi dress from the shelves of designer Sameer Madan's eponymous label. Rakul wore the ensemble to promote her upcoming film Chhatriwali on Shehnaaz Gill's talk show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. Her dreamy photos garnered praise from netizens, including Jackky Bhagnani, who hearted the post. Another user wrote, "Stunning look." Some also dropped heart and fire emoticons to shower their love. Check out the images below.

Regarding the design elements, Rakul Preet's dress features a fitted bodycon jersey bottom attached with a faux leather ruched cup. It comes with exaggerated full-length sleeves, a plunging sweetheart neckline held by a centre ring, mid-calf length, corseted waist structure, a cut-out detail on the front, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a back slit.

Rakul styled the ensemble with black embellished strappy high heels, statement rings, and silver dangling earrings. In the end, Rakul chose glossy nude pink lips, feathery brows, subtle eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, a dewy base, and a contoured face for the glam picks. Centre-parted open wavy tresses rounded it all off.

Meanwhile, if you wish to add the dress to your collection, it is available on Sameer Madan's website. It is called The Sybil Bodycon, and adding it to your wardrobe will cost you ₹28,500.

The price of the dress Rakul Preet wore for the photoshoot. (sameermadan.com)

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Chhatriwali is set in Haryana and stars Sumeet Vyas, Satish Shah, Dolly Ahluwalia, Rajesh Tailang, Prachee Shah Paandya, Rakesh Bedi and Riva Arora. It will release on ZEE5 on January 20.