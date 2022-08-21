Rakul Preet Singh's hot pink bralette and mini skirt with crop blazer is the star of Cuttputlli promotions: All pics

Everyone has their eyes on the hot pink hue as it has been the shade of the season since last year, and its time on our wardrobe shelves is far from over. Fashionistas all over the world are wearing the various iterations of this saccharine shade and creating voguish moments. Even your favourite Bollywood stars love this style trend and often incorporate it in their closets. Cuttputlli actor Rakul Preet Singh is the newest addition to this list. The star embraced the hot pink shade for promoting her upcoming film Cuttputlli with Akshay Kumar. She wore a bralette and mini skirt set with a cropped blazer.

On Saturday evening, Rakul took to her Instagram page to share pictures of herself dressed in the hot pink ensemble for a photoshoot. The actor wore the outfit for promoting Cuttputlli, where it became the star of the occasion. It is from the shelves of the designer clothing label RSR by Riti Rahul Shah and serves as the perfect party look for the season. Rakul captioned her post, "Always look on the pink side of life #cuttputlli on September 2." Check out the photos below. (Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh in hot pink bralette and monochrome suit promotes Runway 34)

The photoshoot shows Rakul striking sultry poses for the camera and showing off her hot pink outfit. The bralette comes with a plunging V neckline flaunting Rakul's decolletage, gathered details on the front, and a short hem exposing her toned midriff. She wore it with a matching skirt featuring a high-rise waistline, asymmetrical hem and a bodycon fitting to show off her svelte frame.

Rakul wore the skirt and bralette set with a matching hot pink-coloured blazer. It has wide collars with scalloped trims, an open front, cropped and curved hem length, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette.

In the end, Rakul chose killer high heels, statement silver earrings, and matching rings for the accessories. A messy hairdo with loose strands sculpting her face, on-fleek brows, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, dewy base, glossy pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, and sharp contouring completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Cuttputlli will be a direct-to-OTT release and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 2.