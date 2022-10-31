Rakul Preet Singh is an island babe in bikini top and thigh-slit dress as she soaks Vitamin D in Maldives: All pics

While everyone is recovering from this month's festivities, actor Rakul Preet Singh found the perfect way to detox herself - flying off to the Maldives for a holiday. The star has been sharing beautiful snippets from the island nation, showing her chilling in the pool, enjoying sunsets, eating delicious food, seeing night shows and more. Rakul's latest post shows her soaking up the Vitamin D while dressed in a gorgeous brown dress and a matching bikini top. Keep scrolling to check out Rakul's post. Fair warning: It will serve you with travel goals and a dose of beach sartorial inspiration.

Rakul Preet is an island babe for the latest photoshoot in the Maldives

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram and posted pictures of her relaxed day in the Maldives. The actor, who is dating Jackky Bhagnani, travelled to the island nation after the release of her new film Thank God and celebrating Diwali with B-Town stars. "Life is as good as your mindset," Rakul captioned her post. It shows Rakul channelling her inner island babe while dressed in a brown beach-ready fit styled with chic and statement-making accessories. Rakul's look should definitely inspire your beach wardrobe, so don't forget to take some notes. See the post below. (Also Read: Rakul Preet's floral lehenga for festive celebrations deserves all your attention)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Regarding Rakul Preet's beach outfit, the bikini and dress come in a matching chocolate brown hue. The bikini top features a plunging V neckline, pleated details, and straps to tie it together. As for the dress, it features similar pleats, a plunging neckline revealing the bikini top, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, ankle-length hemline, and a risqué thigh-high slit on the front.

Rakul styled her beach ensemble with minimal accessories, including tinted sunglasses, a tan straw hat, gold statement rings, a dainty chain featuring a pendant, chunky bracelets, and quirky sandals. Lastly, open tresses, nude lip shade and no makeup rounded it all off.

Earlier, Rakul had shared snippets of herself chilling in the Maldives while dressed in printed swimsuits. Check out some of her best beaches looks below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Thank God was released in theatres on October 25. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. It also has a special appearance by Nora Fatehi in a song called Manike.