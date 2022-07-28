Rakul Preet Singh is fashion goals to ace fuss-free day-to-dusk style in 4k forest green strappy jumpsuit

Jumpsuit designs are admired both for their beauty and their performance, especially by picking silhouettes in breathable fabrics as they add up to a unique fashion statement and Bollywood hottie Rakul Preet Singh was seen choosing comfort and functionality over trend this monsoon as she stepped out in a forest green strappy jumpsuit with pockets for functionality purposes. Those looking for fashion cues to brighten up their streetstyle wardrobe this monsoon should take style inspiration from Rakul, whose latest viral pictures established that monsoon and strappy jumpsuits are sexy, cosy and a fashion force to behold.

The diva was recently spotted in Bandra as she headed out for work in the evening while putting her sartorial foot forward and we are hooked. The pictures flooding the Internet ever since, feature Rakul donning a strappy jumpsuit that came in a bold, solid hue of forest green to make a perfect evening or daytime outfit.

Designed in soft, breathable cotton, the full-length jumpsuit came with a slightly cinched waistline that featured a knotted belt and balloon-shaped lantern pants with pockets. The ensemble was inspired by a vintage boulevard made modern, surrounded by blooming daisies, intricate floral buds and minimal details to produce the daywear silhouette in soft cotton.

Rakul Preet Singh (Elevate Promotions)

Leaving her silky tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted hairstyle, Rakul completed her attire with a pair of tan loafers and accessorised her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings. Wearing a dab of pink lipgloss, Rakul amplified the glam quotient by opting for a dewy makeup look that included rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Rakul set the Internet on fire and fans on frenzy.

Rakul Preet Singh (Elevate Promotions)

The ensemble is credited to bespoke lifestyle label of sleepwear, Dandelion, that boasts of entirely handmade, all-cotton, personally styled sleepwear that is as comfortable to sleep in as it is beautiful to rise with. The strappy green jumpsuit originally costs ₹4,640 on the designer website.

Rakul Preet Singh's jumpsuit from Dandelion (dandeliondreams.co)

Rakul Preet Singh was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Anshika Verma.