Rakul Preet Singh talks her fashion evolution and everyday dressing mantra: ‘I didn’t really have an idea of what my style was’ | HT Exclusive

Fashion is as much about self-discovery as it is about keeping up with trends. For actor Rakul Preet Singh, personal style has been an evolving journey of understanding what feels authentic to her, both on and off the red carpet. She shares with HT Lifestyle insights into her fashion journey, from her everyday dressing choices to the little details that influence how she puts a look together. (Also read: Rani Mukerji’s metallic grey saree look with bold statement glasses at Sabyasachi’s Diwali reception is a lesson in modern festive dressing )

Rakul Preet Singh on finding her personal style

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Reflecting on how her style has changed over the years, Rakul says, “I think I've just understood my sense of style a little more.” Looking back at her early days in the industry, she admits, “When I started out in the industry, I really didn't have an idea of who I am, what is my style, what is style on the whole. And I think it's been an evolving process over the years.”

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When it comes to getting ready in a hurry, Rakul keeps things simple and fuss-free. Her five-minute outfit formula is all about wardrobe staples that never go out of fashion. “Denim, a tank top and sneakers, that's it,” she says, summing up her go-to look in a few words.

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Why comfort is key to Rakul's fashion choices

{{^usCountry}} For Rakul, versatility is just as important as style. Asked which item she would happily repeat across different festive looks, she points to footwear. “I think I could repeat my footwear, like a comfortable pair of footwear.” Her answer highlights the value of investing in pieces that combine practicality with everyday appeal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Rakul, versatility is just as important as style. Asked which item she would happily repeat across different festive looks, she points to footwear. “I think I could repeat my footwear, like a comfortable pair of footwear.” Her answer highlights the value of investing in pieces that combine practicality with everyday appeal. {{/usCountry}}

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And how does she make sure a pair of shoes feels as good as it looks? Rakul's approach is refreshingly straightforward. “I walk, I jump, I hop around, and I make sure that I'm able to feel the comfort even if I'm walking around and dancing.”

For Rakul, personal style is ultimately about discovering what works for you and finding the right balance between looking good and feeling comfortable.

On the work front

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh is set to play Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated two-part epic Ramayana, with the first instalment scheduled for a theatrical release on November 5, 2026. She was also seen in De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to her 2019 romantic comedy, alongside Ajay Devgn.