Rakul Preet Singh turns heads in effortlessly chic ensemble for De De Pyaar De 2 promotions: See full look

Rakul Preet Singh stepped out for the promotions of her upcoming film, De De Pyaar De 2. The actress has often turned heads with her fashionable moments in the past, and this time is no different. The actress opted for a striped white shirt with a denim pencil skirt. Singh’s ensemble for the event was simple yet chic. Rakul Preet Singh steps out in a denim-stripped outfit for the promotions.(Instagram/rakulpreet)

As for the detailing, the actress’s skirt had a black chain going all the way down with pockets on the side. Singh left her shirt mostly unbuttoned, showing off her black lace bralette. Her top also had a huge patch of denim in the form of a pocket.

To complete her look, Rakul opted for black heels and accessorized with a silver choker, dainty earrings, and rings. She threw back her hair in a ponytail while leaving a few strands out.

How much does Rakul Preet Singh’s outfit cost?

While the actress let her outfit shine, Rakul Preet Singh’s complete ensemble was from Kanika Goyal's label, and the whole look cost INR51,000. The shirt alone costs INR18,000, and the skirt is priced at INR33,000.

Meanwhile, after the actress dropped the pictures of her outfit on social media, her fans went on to reveal what they thought about it. One of the users commented, “Beautiful outfit,” while other fans dropped several heart and fire emojis.

What is De De Pyaar De 2 about?

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will star in the sequel to her hit 2019 film, De De Pyaar De. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the actress will reprise her role of Ayesha Khurana, alongside Ajay Devgn and Javed Jaffrey.

The upcoming film is a romantic comedy revolving around the Khuranas, who face difficulty coming to terms with their daughter’s boyfriend, who is quite older than her. Additionally, R. Madhavan, Meezaan Jaffery, and Gautami Kapoor have also joined the cast of the movie. De De Pyaar De 2 releases on November 14, 2025.

FAQs

Q1. Which is Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming film?

Rakul Preet Singh will star in De De Pyaar De 2.

Q2. When will De De Pyaar De 2 release?

De De Pyaar De 2 will release on 14 November.

Q3. Is Rakul Preet Singh married?

Yes. Rakul Preet Singh is married to Jacky Bhagnani.