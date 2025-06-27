Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi
Rekha's regal look to Janhvi Kapoor in classic suit: Stars show how to rock latest anarkali styles at Umrao Jaan event

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Jun 27, 2025 12:09 PM IST

Celebrities, including veteran actor Rekha and Janhvi Kapoor, gathered in Mumbai for a special screening of Umrao Jaan, dressed in stunning anarkali outfits.

Ahead of the re-release of the iconic Hindi film Umrao Jaan, its makers hosted a star-studded special screening in Mumbai. Celebrities like Anil Kapoor, AR Rahman, Asha Bhonsle, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and others were in attendance.

Rekha and Janhvi Kapoor dazzle in anarkalis at the Umrao Jaan special screening. (PTI)
Rekha and Janhvi Kapoor dazzle in anarkalis at the Umrao Jaan special screening. (PTI)

Several videos and pictures from the event made it online, showcasing the glittering looks stars donned for the occasion. What caught our eye were the stunning anarkali looks sported by Bollywood divas. Let's take a look at our favourites:

Rekha

Embracing the shade of gold and ivory, the veteran actor opted for a regal ensemble for her film's special screening event. The deconstructed anarkali style Rekha chose for the event comes with a sheer white kurta featuring full-length sleeves, mirror-adornments, slits on the side, and gota patti embroidery. She wore it over a gold sheer organza lehenga skirt adorned with patti borders. Gold churidar pants, a choker necklace, a mang tika, jhumkis, bangles, a potli bag, and gajra-adorned hairdo rounded off her look.

Janhvi Kapoor 

Dressed in an ivory and beige anarkali suit, Janhvi Kapoor attended the Umrao Jaan special screening. The ensemble features a kurta with a plunging sweetheart neckline, full-length sleeves, a flared anarkali skirt, delicate chikanakri embroidery, mirror work, and patti borders. She completed it with churidar pants and a heavily embroidered dupatta pleated on her shoulders and draped on her arm. Embellished jutti sandals, loose tresses, luxe jhumkis, and minimal makeup rounded off her look.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha was a picture of elegance as she arrived at the Umrao Jaan screening in a beige floral embroidered anarkali dress. The anarkali-styled traditional gown features a floor-length hem, full-length sleeves, a flowy skirt, a fitted bodice, and red and gold embroidered flowers. She styled the look with a sleek ponytail adorned with a rose, minimal glam, and dainty jewels.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh attended the special screening in a traditional anarkali suit set. She wore an organza ensemble adorned with delicate floral appliqué work. She completed the styling with a sleek hairdo, jhumkis, a no-makeup dewy look, and glossy pink lips. 

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
