Anarkali reimagined: Top styling tips to wear at both office and parties

Anarkali, one of the standout staples of ethnic wear, is back in the spotlight this season, and for all the right (and stylish) reasons. The regal silhouette is being reimagined this season in a contemporary way, from everyday styling to festive grandeur, showcasing the potential for versatility. The trends demonstrate this range of anarkali, where you can wear it both as office workwear and to a big fat Indian wedding. All it takes is styling to unlock the potential of Anarkali's sartorial range. Anarkali is much more versatile than you think.(Pinterest)

Vishal Pacheriwal, director of Parnika India, shared with HT Lifestyle the top silhouettes, hemlines, and styling elements set to define the anarkali's revival in 2025.

He said, “Anarkali suits, with their classic flared silhouette and timeless elegance, are making a strong comeback this year. Designers and style experts are giving them modern updates to suit urban wardrobes. In 2025, expect floor-sweeping lengths, bold new layers, and statement details on your favourite anarkali fits. Whether you love them for a casual day out or a festive night, there’s a fresh Anarkali style to try this season.”

Vishal shared a comprehensive guide decoding the trending styles of anarkali, covering everything from A to Z to help you style it right, no matter the occasion:

Basics 101: Trending anarkali silhouettes, sleeves, prints, fabric, layering and more

1. Floor-length:

Long, regal anarkalis (often ankle- or floor-grazing) are back. These dramatic flares work well for weddings and parties.

Pair them with an ornate dupatta or richly embroidered border.

2. Layered jackets and capes:

For a contemporary twist, layer your anarkali with a long, embellished jacket or cape

The jacket-style anarkali (an Anarkali dress topped with a long coat) adds sophistication for semi-formal events.

Cape-style anarkalis, sheer or embroidered overlays instead of a traditional dupatta, give a youthful, Bollywood-inspired look.

3. Asymmetric cuts and angarkha ties:

Look for asymmetrical hems, high slits or angrakha (overlap) tie-front styles.

These details break up the classic straight hem and add modern flair.

An angarkha-style wrap or a high-low silhouette can make an Anarkali feel fresh and chic.

4. Statement sleeves:

Bell sleeves, balloon sleeves, or puffed cuffs are a big trend.

Flared sleeves add instant drama to an otherwise simple anarkali top.

For example, a magenta cotton Anarkali with bell sleeves gives a fun, casual vibe.

5. Bold colours and prints:

2025 favours rich jewel tones and bright hues.

Emerald green, royal blue, deep maroon, and burnt orange are in vogue.

Floral and geometric prints are also making a statement on daytime anarkalis.

6. Fabrics and textures:

Light, breathable fabrics like chiffon, georgette, or organza keep you cool in summer and work great for layered styles.

For festive flair, luxe materials such as silk, velvet, or heavy brocade are popular choices.

Look for intricate 3D embroidery, sequins, or metallic thread work on party anarkalis.

Essential accessories to go with anarkali

From draping a dupatta, cinched with a belt, to jhumkas and kolhapuri, the accessories elevate the ethnic wear.(Pinterest)

1. Draping and dupattas:

Experiment with draping for a fresh look.

You could skip the dupatta and instead wear a sheer cape or jacket (as noted above).

If using a dupatta, try a front-pinned drape or a belt at the waist to show off the anarkali’s silhouette.

2. Belts and layers:

Cinch a lightweight anarkali at the waist with a contrast belt or fabric sash for definition (especially on flowy, plain styles).

In cooler months, layer a woollen shawl or a chic long coat over your anarkali, dark velvet coats, or heavily embroidered jackets add warmth and elegance.

3. Jewellery choices:

Match your jewellery to the occasion; bold, traditional pieces (jhumkas, kundans) suit weddings and festivals, while minimalist gold/silver studs or pearl drops work for casual or office settings.

A single statement piece (like a dangly earring or a chunky bangle) can suffice for simpler anarkalis.

4. Footwear:

Comfort meets fashion. For daytime, flats like kolhapuris or ballet pumps keep the look easy and practical.

For evening functions, go with embellished sandals or heels that pick up colours from your suit.

Styling tips for wearing anarkali for everyday looks

You can also wear Anarkali for dailywear by choosing light fabric, muted colours- avoiding the usual ornate style. (Pinterest)

1. Opt for lightweight fabrics:

Choose cotton, crepe, or chiffon anarkalis for daily wear. These fabrics are soft and breathable, perfect for daytime outings.

Simple cotton or muslin anarkalis with a relaxed flare keep you cool and comfortable.

2. Knee- or calf-length cuts:

For casual styling, a shorter anarkali (around knee-length or midi) can feel more practical.

This length pairs well with slim pants or leggings and avoids the heaviness of full-length volume.

3. Subtle prints and pastels:

Light pastel shades, muted neutrals, or gentle floral prints suit daytime.

Avoid overly heavy embroidery; instead, pick fine details like small mirror work, light thread embroidery, or a printed border. This keeps the look effortless for running errands or office wear.



4. Keep accessories minimal:

With a casual anarkali, less is more. Pair your outfit with simple flats (juttis or sandals) and minimal jewellery (small studs or simple bangles).

A light dupatta or even a belt at the waist can complete the outfit without weighing it down.



5. Seasonal notes:

In hot weather, stick to sleeveless or short-sleeved anarkalis in cool fabrics.

You can also try layering a lightweight cotton anarkali with a cropped vest for a modern twist (no heavy fabrics, so you stay breezy).

Styling tips for wearing anarkali at festival and party

For acing the Anarkali look at parties, go big, bold and bejewelled with ornate fabric, patterns or texture.(Shutterstock)

1. Rich fabrics and embellishments:

For weddings and festivals, pick anarkalis in silk, velvet or net.

Heavy embroidery, sequin embellishment, or zari work elevate the look. Full-sleeved or high-neck designs with ornate work look regal.

2. Floor-length flair:

Long, floor-skimming anarkalis always look grand.

A maxi-length silhouette with flared pleats creates a dramatic, graceful effect.

3. Vibrant hues:

Bold jewel tones (like maroon, deep red, emerald, or cobalt blue) and rich saturated colours are ideal for festive events.

You can also choose bright yellows or pinks for celebrations.

4. Layering for impact:

This season’s on-trend: wear an embellished long jacket over your anarkali or drape a heavily embroidered dupatta in a contrasting colour.

Cape-style overlays (instead of a plain dupatta) add a modern glam touch.

5. Statement jewellery and footwear:

Go for eye-catching accessories. Pair your outfit with bold jhumkas or chandbali earrings, a sparkling necklace, or maang tikka (forehead ornament) to match the embroidery.

For footwear, heels or traditional embroidered juttis work well.



6. Layering tip:

A cropped, embroidered jacket or a glittering cape can instantly transform a simple Anarkali into a party ensemble.

Watch out for statement sleeves or sheer panels, they can add drama to festive anarkalis.

