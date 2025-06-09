5 sarees every Indian woman should have in her wardrobe: Know how to style them

If your saree wardrobe is filled with sequins, sheer chiffon, or georgette, you are missing out on traditional handloom sarees. They are timeless investments in themselves; a sort of living legacy much richer than fleeting trends. There's a certain timeless grandeur in their elegance that makes the wearer stand out amid the sea of trend-driven ensembles. Bollywood celebs, from Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone to Rekha, have all donned handloom sarees, showing their soft corner for traditional sarees. (Pinterest)

ALSO READ: Saree on a date? Celebrity draper Dolly Jain shares 5 tips to keep it stylish

Khitish Pandya, Founder of EcoTasar, shares five sarees you can add to your wardrobe to complete your handloom collection, along with styling tips for each:

1. Cotton saree

A cotton saree is a staple in many wardrobes. This saree is a symbol of understated beauty.

How to style: Pair it with a sleeveless khadi blouse or a printed cotton crop top, and let a pair of kolhapuris complete the look. A dash of silver oxidised jewellery or a cloth sling bag lends it just the right touch of earthy elegance.

Pair it with a sleeveless khadi blouse or a printed cotton crop top, and let a pair of kolhapuris complete the look. A dash of silver oxidised jewellery or a cloth sling bag lends it just the right touch of earthy elegance. Where/when to wear: Ideal for warm climates and busy days, it brings structure without stiffness, and grace without effort. It is sophisticated, making it suitable for workdays, errands, or quiet afternoons.

2. Chanderi saree

With its roots in Madhya Pradesh, the Chanderi saree is a delicate fusion of silk and cotton, known for its airy feel and soft sheen. It has graceful motifs and gentle zariwork.

How to style: Match the extravaganza of the saree with jhumkas or a chic choker piece.

Match the extravaganza of the saree with jhumkas or a chic choker piece. Where/when to wear: Because of its subtle sheen, it suits day-to-evening events: office luncheons, family gatherings, or religious ceremonies. Since the saree is lightweight, it’s easy to drape and stays graceful all day.

3. Banarasi saree

Steeped in heritage, the Banarasi saree remains a symbol of grandeur and celebration. With its rich weaves and intricate patterns, it remains a timeless investment piece that can be passed down through generations.

How to style: Pair them with a fitted silk or brocade blouse and gold heels or embroidered sandals. For a modern touch, add a fabric belt or wear the pallu loose.

Pair them with a fitted silk or brocade blouse and gold heels or embroidered sandals. For a modern touch, add a fabric belt or wear the pallu loose. Where/when to wear: Traditionally worn at weddings and festive occasions, modern interpretations have made it more accessible, lighter in feel, yet rich in spirit, with the help of styling and unique draping.

4. Kanjeevaram saree

Rekha frequently wears Kanjeevaram sarees.(Pinterest)

A Kanjeevaram saree is a timeless classic too, often passed down as heirlooms stands as a masterpiece from Tamil Nadu. Investing in it means having pieces that will never go out of style and can be worn across time.

How to style: Wear them with traditional silk blouses, preferably elbow-length, and temple jewellery like jhumkas or coin necklaces. Add a gajra in your hair and a small bindi to complete the classic South Indian look. Kamarbandh can also be worn. This saree is known to the world for its vivid colours and striking borders, making it a heritage piece.

Wear them with traditional silk blouses, preferably elbow-length, and temple jewellery like jhumkas or coin necklaces. Add a gajra in your hair and a small bindi to complete the classic South Indian look. Kamarbandh can also be worn. This saree is known to the world for its vivid colours and striking borders, making it a heritage piece. Where/when to wear: It is perfect for weddings, religious ceremonies, and festive occasions. This saree can also be worn at any milestone, like marriage anniversaries.

5. Bandhani saree

Bandhani saree has intricate detailing.(Pinterest)

Bandhani and Leheriya sarees, created using traditional tie-dye techniques, are known for their vibrant colours and dynamic patterns. Originating from Rajasthan and Gujarat, these sarees reflect the craftsmanship of the regions.