fashion

Remembering Alber with love

Lanvin’s much-loved designer has a huge fan following in India. We spoke to some of the Indian style mavens, whose lives he touched with his aesthetic and humility  
By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Lanvin’s much loved designer Alber Elbaz (Photo: Instagram/LanvinOfficial)

Designer Alber Elbaz empowered women across the world with his singular, cerebral and ethereal take on femininity. Helming design houses like Yves Saint Laurent, Geoffrey Beene and Guy Laroche in his epoch-defining career, Elbaz’s body of work underscored his masterful cutting and draping techniques along with his inimitable vision of sublime beauty. It’s hard not to fall for his softly pleated one shoulder pieces at Lanvin realised in bold jewel tones. Floaty, flowy, form-flattering and feminine - his ensembles were rooted in craft, attention to detail and reflected his love for women.

His sudden demise has left a deep void in the fashion world. We got in touch with some of our style mavens, who’ve either met him or wore his creations when he helmed Lanvin.

Style maven Roohi Jaikishan wore many of his bejeweled and jewel-toned creations on various occasions, hails him as an absolute genius. “I have so many key pieces from his tenure at Lanvin - from the gossamer organza and silks to fluid yet simple drapes in a palette of bright green, muted ivory, dusty pink and greys. His pieces reflected a simplicity and femininity besides a Parisian spirit,” says Roohi, who also has his beautiful and bold Lanvin necklaces in her closet.

Designer Roohi Jaikishan in a Lanvin bejewelled creation by Alber Elbaz (Photo: Instagram/RoohiJaikishan)

“I can wear his pieces as easily today because they will never go out of style or fashion. They are timeless,” she adds.

Kaftan queen Pria Kataaria Puri remembers him as a kind and loving soul who also happened to be hugely talented. “He had the gift of making women feel and look beautiful in the simplest yet elegant draped silhouettes . He created comfortable yet luxurious clothes that empowered and made women feel joyous. He celebrated women in every way. He was known for his jewel toned, bright colours, romantic ruffled dresses, chic cocktail dresses, draped Grecian style maxis and hobo chic, way before it became a trend. He was very innocent and child-like, loved life, food and travelling were his passion as well. He loved luxury and glamour but in a realistic way. Not like a fantasy. He was very down to earth and approachable. And you can see that in his collections as well,” says Pria, who owns some of his game changing 2007 and 2008 dresses.

Pria recalls meeting him in 2007 Rome and later in New York with Fern Mallis.

Designer Alber Elbaz (Photo: Instagram/AlberElbaz09)

Style maven Michelle Poonawalla, who has followed his work over the years shares, “Alber believed in designing or making a woman dream. Elegance, sophisticated silhouettes were his signature. He also believed a woman should be confident in her own skin and that is a true form of elegance,” says she.

