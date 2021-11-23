Rhea Chakraborty dresses up in yellow lehenga to look like a ray of sunshine, fan says you are already one

Wedding season brings with it voguish trends that give us some incredible traditional sartorial moments. Bollywood divas also bring their best fashion foot forward while attending wedding festivities, making us want to steal a page from their wedding-guest wardrobe. Actor Rhea Chakraborty is also one of them, and her bright yellow lehenga set for attending a friend's marriage ceremony should be in your bookmarks.

Rhea took to Instagram on late Monday night to post pictures of herself looking like a ray of literal sunshine in a yellow embroidered lehenga. She captioned the photos, "Sometimes you have to dress like sunshine to feel like [sunshine] #newnormal #rhenew."

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the lehenga set Rhea chose is from the designer label Sawan Gandhi's new collection called Taahir. Scroll ahead to see the full look and to find out how the actor styled the traditional ensemble.

The lehenga set includes a bralette-style choli featuring mirror embellishments, sequinned embroidery, and a plunging neckline. The blouse also comes with embroidered straps and a cropped hem that flaunts Rhea's toned midriff.

Rhea paired the choli with a heavily-embroidered lehenga adorned with matching mirrors, sequins, and thread work. The floor-grazing length and detailed ghera added a fairytale vibe to the actor's look. She rounded off the ensemble with a matching zari dupatta replete with gota borders.

Rhea Chakraborty in a yellow embroidered lehenga set.

Rhea wore the lehenga set with dangling earrings and bracelets. The minimal jewels allowed the sunshine-coloured lehenga to be the hero of the look. Side-swept tresses, pink lip shade, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks rounded off the glam picks.

If you or your best friend are getting married anytime soon, this lehenga set will be the perfect pick for attending Haldi or for a bridesmaid to wear on the wedding day.

Rhea's followers also took to the comments section to compliment her traditional look. One user wrote, "You are already a sunshine." See some of the comments:

Comments on Rhea Chakraborty's post.

What do you think of Rhea's look?

