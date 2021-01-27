Rina Dhaka: Need to bring khadi into mainstream

Ace fashion designer Rina Dhaka feels khadi has a lot of fashion potential and a lot can be done with the traditional fabric. “We need to bring khadi to mainstream in our daily life and not limit it just for special days,” said the designer. She was in Lucknow for presenting her collection during the ongoing UP Khadi Mahotsav.

“Goal of fashion is to create aspiration. When ace-models wear them on a ramp, it has a trickle-down effect on khadi. Younger generation does not have an emotional connect with the fabric like we have. The idea is to make it younger and ensure that it looks appealing to the youths and to the fashion conscious. Masses follow the classes and that’s how the idea germinates,” she said.

“I am using lot of khadi and silk in my designer dresses which I have largely procured from the khadi board. I restyled and colour blocked it to give it a designer feel. Not just wedding garments, from a t-shirt to pajamas, bomber or trainers … the possibilities are endless in khadi. Eco-fashion may have reservations, but poly-khadi is also a reality and is easy to wear. All people want is a fabulous product at a great price,” she said.

She agreed that pandemic has changed a lot of things. “The masses have realised that they can do many things with their old clothes with re-cycling, up-cycling and re-fashioning. For designers it’s a challenge to try to recapture the interest of the customers, give them right value-oriented products and use opportunities like this given by government to showcase khadi fabrics to masses,” she said.

The designer said she was amazed at the changes that had been happening in Lucknow. “There is so much infra growth! College-goers and youths are driving the fashion scenario. I see officer goers, bureaucrats, dress up so nicely. Chikankari has been a feather in the crown but there is so much more that must be pushed,” she added.