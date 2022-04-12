Rubina Dilaik in floral swimsuit enjoys pool time in Goa, fan says 'hot as hell': Watch video shot by Abhinav Shukla

Television star Rubina Dilak had jetted off to Goa with her husband Abhinav Shukla and their family last week. The Bigg Boss 14 winner is back from the short trip. However, it hasn't stopped her from posting snippets from the dreamy vacation. From playing beach volleyball to enjoying delicious Goan cuisine, Rubina enjoyed it all during her holiday. The actor's latest video, recorded by Abhinav, shows her enjoying some pool time in a stunning swimsuit. Don't forget to take some tips on upgrading your beachwear wardrobe from Rubina's style guide.

On Monday, Rubina took to Instagram and posted her pool video, which Abhinav Shukla shot in reverse effect. The star used the song Trampoline by SHAED and Zayn Malik for the short clip. Scroll ahead to see the post. (Also Read: Rubina Dilaik tries her hand at Aerial Yoga in new pics: Why you should try it)

The cool reverse video begins with Rubina coming out of the pool, dressed in a floral swimsuit and putting a flower in her bun. Then, she walks back and wraps a towel around her body. While walking back, she removes it again to keep it on the lounge chair placed by the swimming pool. In the end, Rubina wears an oversized white button-down shirt over the swimsuit, lies down on the pool chair and dons a pair of cool tinted sunglasses.

Coming to Rubina's swimsuit, the actor chose a dark blue one-piece for enjoying the pool day. It features barely-there straps, a plunging V neckline, criss-cross detail on the back, high leg cut-outs, and quirky tropical print in light blue and white shades. She teamed it with a sleeked back bun and minimal make-up. (Also Read: Rubina Dilaik looks dreamy in saree and shirt blouse, Abhinav Shukla reacts)

After Rubina posted the video, many of her fans took to the comments section to praise her look. One user wrote, "Hot as hell." Many dropped heart and fire emoticons. See some of the comments.

Earlier, Rubina had posted loved-up photos with Abhinav and captioned them, "Last day, but long-lasting memories." The post also had a picture featuring the couple's family.

Check it out here:

Comments on the post.

Rubina Dilaik married Abhinav Shukla in 2018 in Shimla. Their fans lovingly call them Rubinav.